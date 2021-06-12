Inflation of goods takes its toll on local businesses





Price increases are increasingly difficult to ignore. Inflation has risen 5% since last year, which is the fastest pace in almost 13 years. It affects almost every item on the market, including clothing and furniture. T-shirts, for example, fetch $ 2, but it’s $ 4 for the consumer, Passport owner Chris Limon said. Couch Potato partner Lee Samways added: The combination of raw materials and shipping prices has gone up everywhere. So they actually charge us 12-15% more just to get the product delivered. Manufacturers across the country have halted production due to the coronavirus. Today, local businesses are experiencing price spikes in various sectors due to increased demand and shortages of labor and materials. Limon says that when the pandemic is exiting, customers are willing to pay more for clothes even as costs go up. “We make sure to provide quality customer service, so we want to be able to support these prices,” Limon said. Men’s clothing increased by 3% and footwear by 8%. During this time, some high priced and in demand items saw dramatic spikes. Furniture is up almost 9 percent. At Couch Potato, homeowners say more people moved to the Central Coast during the pandemic, driving up demand for furniture. But they try to keep the prices the same. We should actually change our price tags roughly every two weeks. But we still have some of our same price tags as last year. So to support our local economy, we don’t say no to our customers, said Guntur Yilmaz, CEO of Couch Potato. Surcharges, which raised the prices of imports, also affect the increase in furniture prices. There is a great demand right now for a lot of overseas products because they are still the most affordable. But those are the hardest to come by right now, Samways said. Despite this, local owners say they continue to feel supported by the community. Just when people found out it was a small business, they wanted to support it, Limon said. And economists say not to worry. They expect many of these skyrocketing price hikes to be short-lived as the economy adjusts and comparisons to last year become less dramatic.







