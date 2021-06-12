Eugene, Oregon Dennis razor LSU’s top-ranked men’s track team scored 84 points en route to the 2021 NCAA National Outdoor Track and Field title on Friday night at Hayward Field. LSU won five individual event titles and the 4×100-meter relay in the competition as the Tigers showed their brutal dominance over the rest of the field.

Results

“It means a lot because there have been so many times that we have finished second in this competition,” Shaver said after the win. “It’s pretty exciting to be able to win. We came here and dominated the competition in so many ways and that made it special for us.”

LSU’s six event titles at NCAA Outdoor Competition are the second highest in competition history. Ohio State captured seven in 1936. LSU won event titles in the javelin ( Tzuriel Pedigo ), 100 meters ( Terrance Laird ), big jump ( JuVaughn Harrison ), long jump ( JuVaughn Harrison ), 400 meters hurdles ( Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell ), and the 4×100 meter relay.

LSU conducted the end-to-end event. After scoring 24 points on the opening day of the competition, the Tigers added 60 to their final tally on Friday, which saw the Purple & Gold claim three more individual national titles as well as the 4x100m relay. JuVaughn Harrison (big jump), Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell (400m hurdles), Terrance Laird (100 meters) won national titles on Friday in their respective events. Dylan peebles , Noah williams , Akanni Hislop , and Terrance Laird won the 4×100-meter relay.

We’re going to start with the best ever in the long jump / high jump combo in world history, JuVaughn Harrison . Harrison wowed the crowd and won his sixth straight NCAA title with a clearance of 7’7.75 “(2.33 yards). It wasn’t a perfect day, but he got the job done and got it. his 20th competitive point for the Tigers. Going back to NCAA competition since the 2019 outdoor competition, he is 6-0 between long jump and high jump. In 2019, he became the first man in NCAA outdoor competitive history to win the national long jump and high jump titles. He has now finished. which in three consecutive NCAA Outdoor Meetings 2019, NCAA indoor 2021, NCAA away 2021 to claim the title of one of the best jumpers in NCAA history Xavier Carter (7) and Kelly Willie (7), which also ties him to Walter Davis.

“I’m very proud of my team and what we’ve done here,” said Harrison. “We have a lot of guys on this team who excel at their events. So seeing us scoring the points that we scored and winning like we did is something we will never forget.”

Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell won his first career national title on Friday with a U20 world record of 47.85. It should therefore be noted that this is an event that has been contested since 1900 and that no U20 athlete in the history of the world has ever run faster. In fact, Burrell became the first U20 athlete to jump 48 seconds in this event, the previous U20 world record being 48.02 by Danny Harris in June 1984. The time of 47.85 propelled Burrell to No.4 on collegiate roster of all time and he ranks as the second fastest time in LSU history behind his coach, Bennie Brazell (47.67). He is the third LSU 400-meter hurdles to win an NCAA title in this event.

“It’s an honor to win my event title,” said Burrell. “I run for my city, Baton Rouge is where I grew up. So becoming a national champion at this school means the most to me. I kept preaching to myself that I was going to go under 48, and I came out today. I knew I could finish strong and when that moment came I was like “oh yeah”.

We’re down to five paragraphs and we haven’t even mentioned the competition’s leading scorer. It would go to Terrance Laird as he lost 20.5 half points thanks to his national titles in the 4×100-meter and 100-meter relay; he was also second in the 200 meters. Laird worked to the max on Friday as he raced in three races. He started his day chasing Georgia’s Matt Boling for the win; the LSU relay recorded a time of 38.48 in the event. Laird returned to the track 50 minutes later and surprised the crowd with his late running speed to win the national 100-meter time with a time of 10.05 seconds. Laird would attempt the sprint triple 45 minutes later in the 200 meters and was narrowly beaten for first place as he ran 19.94 to 19.91 for Joseph Fanbulleh (Florida).

“We were very focused on this competition,” said Laird of his team’s performance this week. “We opened the ball today with the 4x100m relay. All day was LSU show. We talked about it and we did it. Proud of this group.”

The men’s 4×100-meter relay kicked off with a doubling in the sprint relay. Programming is gone Dylan peebles , Noah williams , Akanni Hislop , and Terrance Laird while the unit rolled a 38.48 to escape with the event. This is LSU’s 10th national title in the event and the first since 2016.

Built For June pic.twitter.com/SgA2IfJb9X — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 12, 2021

Noah williams clocked 44.93 over 400 meters to take third place and add six points to the LSU point total. First-year student Sean Dixon-Bodie came out and PR’d in his first outdoor NCAA meet with a 54’6 “(16.61 meters) jump to take fourth place in the triple jump; the score is the fifth-best in history of LSU. The last pointer of the day for LSU was Damion Thomas in the 110-meter hurdles; he placed eighth with a time of 13.76 for a point.

This team was full of potential and took the opportunity to win LSU’s first men’s outdoor national title since 2002; they were ranked # 1 in 9 of 10 evaluation polls released throughout the season and will become the nation’s top team for the 2021 outdoor season. LSU’s other four outdoor men’s national titles have had held in 1933, 1989, 1990 and 2002. LSU’s 31-point victory margin is the biggest gap since Arkansas won by 38 points in 1994. LSU’s track and field program as a whole, women and men combined, has now won 32 national team titles. LSU’s 84 team points are the third-highest in the modern era of athletics in NCAA men’s outdoor competition.

Total LSU Points 84

Terrance Laird 20.5

JuVaughn Harrison 20

Tzuriel Pedigo ten

Sean Burrell 10

Noah williams 8.5

Sean Dixon-Bodie 5

Dylan peebles 2.5

Akanni Hislop 2.5

Jon nerdal 2

Rayvon Gray – 2

Damion Thomas – 1

NCAA Men’s Away Championship Results (Top 20)