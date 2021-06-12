Everything you need to know about the latest digital event





the British Fashion Council (BFC) must have decided that two London Fashion Weeks a year is not enough, as that added a third event to this year’s schedule. The inaugural digital premiere London Fashion Week (LFW) took place in June 2020: it experimented with virtual formats, and it was the first time that the event combined men’s and women’s clothing. Since then, LFW has entered the wake of digital presentations, as Covid-related restrictions prevented normal broadcasts from happening in September or February. Newly published – #LFW provisional timetable ! From Saturday June 12 to Monday June 14, #LFW will celebrate the cultural commentary and creativity for which British and London fashion are known. Discover the program via https://t.co/xTCYkAHaZU #LFWClearpay pic.twitter.com/R33s1JMPVX London Fashion Week (@LondonFashionWk) May 21, 2021 It’s unclear why the BFC decided to continue with a fashion week in June, but it will undoubtedly provide us with a lot of inspiration for summer outfits. When does this happen? From June 12 to 14. Similar to previous pandemic LFWs, this will be a digital first event, meaning most shows will be broadcast live on the LFW website. It comes hot on the heels of the Forum of the Institute of positive fashion (IPF Forum) on June 10, and LFW will be focus on the three pillars of IPF: environment, people and community and crafts. < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/>

So will everything be online? Not entirely. The focus will be on video presentations, but there will also be a number of physical activations secured by Covid in accordance with government guidelines. Restrictions are still in place in England, but a small number of people are allowed to attend events, so it might look more like the parades that were used to. Details on these physical events are limited in the calendar, they include Reuben Selby Show & Party Evening Event and The London Seven Collective. LCF alumni screening evening. < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/>

Which shows? Many big names are missing Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Erdem, Richard Quinn and Temperley London will not be presenting collections. It’s understandable: it’s already a lot of work for designers to produce two collections per year, so maybe adding a third would take care of them. However, there is still a lot to get excited about. Bethany williams will present its colorful and geometric menswear brand on Saturday; Preen by Thornton Bregazzi will undoubtedly give us some romance on Sunday; and Monday all eyes will be on Ahluwalia, recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Design Prize this year. < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/>

Anything else to watch out for? Auroboros the science / tech fashion house that creates for the physical and digital worlds will present its first collection at LFW. It wasn’t clear what to expect, but Auroboros could provide a glimpse into the future of fashion, its Saturday runway show, in conjunction with the DiscoveryLab program, will certainly be worth a look. What happens next for fashion week? If all goes according to plan, LFW will be back in September with a combination of physical and virtual events, marking a long-awaited cultural reopening of London. In the meantime, other cities are tentatively returning to the in-person parades. Milan and Paris hope to welcome guests for Men’s Fashion Week later in June. This could very well be the last digital fashion week we see.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos