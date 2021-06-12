Amazon Luxury Designer Sale – Amazon Fashion Sale





Christian VierigGetty Images

the Luxury stores on Amazon—Its impeccably curated ultra-luxury area with a rotating selection of established and emerging designers — surprised us with a sale earlier this week. The mix includes labels you rarely see branded (like Mark Cross and La Perla), playful choices that would fit perfectly into this summer’s party wardrobe, and other finds that are too good to ignore for you to ignore. could start styling every now and then. really let the singing come in early fall (here’s who’s looking at you, gorgeous ivory Marina Moscone jacket). Buy our edition below, then browse the entire sale here.

I love Rodarte embroidered sweatshirt Roll up

amazon.com $ 645.00 $ 387.00 (40% off) If you’re spending the money on a branded sweatshirt, this shouldn’t be your standard round neck. That one gets her, with golden embroidery and a poppy print. Sade 75 Pump in Light Copper Aquazzura

amazon.com $ 775.00 $ 390.00 (50% off) Do you remember the heels? Weddings, meetings, overdressed evenings with friends, it’s the season to get chic again. Lashford dress Roland Mouret

amazon.com $ 1,995.00 $ 1,197.00 (40% off) Tip-toe is back in fashion with beautifully draped and wrapped styles. A bit like a bathrobe, but more chic. Grace Small Box in Taupe and Dusty Peach Cross mark

amazon.com $ 2,290.00 $ 1,603.00 (30% off) A classic form that rarely goes on sale is the kind of item that deserves attention (and pick up). This iconic shape is one you will keep for decades. Pink triangle bra The Pearl

amazon.com $ 375.00 $ 262.50 (30% off) Not all bras are created the same. If you dreamed of treating yourself to an ultra-luxury option, you couldn’t beat this lace choice from the legendary Italian house. Jacket with belt in pale alabaster Marina moscone

amazon.com $ 1,750.00 $ 1,050.00 (40% off) Wear it now with flowy dresses or cutouts, then over your trendiest ensemble next fall. It’s a year, that’s for sure. Floral-print silk skirt Roll up

amazon.com $ 920.00 $ 644.00 (30% off) A midi skirt is the length that keeps on giving, which can be easily styled for any season. Imagine how beautiful it would look with a loose sweater in the fall … Boudoir Sandal 30 Aquazzura

amazon.com $ 725.00 $ 365.00 (50% off) Looking at your calendar for the next few months and realizing that things have actually happened like crazy? Prepare to leave with a pair of fun slides. Top Roseland Powder Pink Roland Mouret

amazon.com $ 750.00 $ 450.00 (40% off) Introduce structure into your wardrobe with a fitted, pinched silhouette that Roland Mouret is inscribed on. Lea Melby Clinton

Leah Melby Clinton is a serious writer, editor, and shopper who enjoys exploring new brands, detailing the best ways to build a wardrobe, and interviewing interesting people.

