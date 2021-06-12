Fashion
10 stylish summer dresses that will take you from work to play
Are you saying goodbye to your quarantine wardrobe? I will certainly miss the days of rotating between the stretchiest spandex I own and the softest brushed fabrics known to women. But I’m also enthusiastic about the loosely structured dresses, high waisted pants and blouses with buttons. Again, it’s summer. Over the next few months, as we head back to the office and rejoice after work, FC has rounded up our selection of stylish and functional dresses that fight heat, wear like a dream, and look comfortably put on. place during the transition. of your leggings-heavy routine.
Asymmetric layered dress Cuyana
Direct-to-consumer sustainable fashion brand Cuyana lives by the mantra: less, better. The brand’s asymmetric layered dress, in soft and flowing Pima cotton and modal, Oekto-Tex certified, is simple elegance that does all the styling stuff for you. A cropped layering gives the dress shape and movement and a dramatic asymmetric slit and hem add interest and length.
Lululemon All Yours Maxi Tank Top
Lululemon’s popular VitaSea fabric is not only soft, breathable and perfect for summer, it’s made from a blend of SeaCell, a durable fiber made from seaweed. The All Yours Tank Maxi drapes well, is a million times versatile. Heels and a necklace? Check? Sneakers and a fanny pack? Also check. Plus, it’s better for the environment.
ADAY Over in One Dress
ADAY’s smart approach to clothing brings technical manufacturing to women’s workwear, which means fewer wrinkles, fabrics that wear better (and longer) and durable materials that resist sweat. We love the Over in One dress, specially designed for travel, for its clever shape: a simple camisole dress designed to be wrapped and cinched in different ways depending on the occasion and the preferred fit.
Epoque Evolution The One Wrap Dress
Like Aday, Époque Évolution takes a capsule wardrobe approach to style. The brand’s One Wrap Dress offers customers a multi-fit option and is made from Econyl, a regenerating nylon derived from synthetic waste. The chic little dress (which comes in both black and medium gray slate) can be tied at the waist to change its shape and is designed to be UPF 50 and dry quickly, making it your perfect fit from beach to beach. the walk.
90s Everlane Mini Dress
If you’re looking to indulge in nostalgic-tinged fashion: Everlane brought back a classic ’90s sheath with thoughtful updates and easier to wear. The aptly named ’90s mini dress has cap sleeves, almost empire waist seams, and comfortable interlock cotton jersey knit that stretches and stays comfortable no matter the weather.
Maxi daily practice with dolman sleeves
For another jet-it-on, check out a great option: Anthropologie’s in-house line, Daily practice, has released a number of wearable and soon to be favorite items. We particularly like this Dolman-Sleeve Maxi. Made from a soft stretch ribbed cotton, we love the crisscross detail at the back of the dress, the cinched waist and ankles, the curved hem and the straight skirt. A simple and sophisticated dress you can bask in before and after work.
Boden Lucinda mid-length jersey dress
If you weren’t a “printer” before, you might be after browsing UK-based Boden’s summer collection. Of the society Fun, non-cheesy seasonal patterns are a new way to add color and interest to your wardrobe. Paired with the brand’s well-fitted silhouettes and cutting-edge fabrics (the Lucinda is made from unlined viscose jersey, for a light, breathable and draped fit), and you’ve got a whole new choice yourself.
Madewell cotton and linen button-side dress
Laundry doesn’t have to be complicated. It can even be machine washable. (This one is!) Madewell’s super cute linen and cotton shift dress is a basic silhouette that acts like a blank canvas without being boring.
Hill House Home Nap Dress
The Nap Dress is very popular for a reason – if you manage to get your hands on one, you’ll probably want another. Hill House Home’s iconic smocked bodice dresses are easy to wear, still adorable, and designed to be worn at formal weddings, casual summer gatherings, and literally lying on your couch for hours on end. Why wouldn’t you want more than one?
Halara In My Feels Dress
My beloved Outdoor Voices exercise dress is hard to get hold of – it quickly flies out of stock. Fortunately, sportswear brand Halara offers a very similar In My Feelings dress. As a super Exercise Dress fan, I was surprised to see that Reddit users and YouTubers praised the quality and fit of the In My Feelings dress. I’m not the copycat type, but Halara is half the price, has all the same useful features (a pocket for your phone, built-in shorts and a supportive liner), and creamy fabric that calls out my name. Choose your own adventure, folks. I think this one might be worth it.
