Roots in Burnaby among big financial losses amid pandemic





Another Burnaby retailer notes that its sales continue to be sluggish. Roots Corp., which operates a department store in Burnaby’s Metropolis at the Metrotown Mall, reported a loss of $ 4.9 million in its most recent quarter as sales increased nearly 25% from it a year ago at the start of the pandemic. The clothing retailer said the loss was 12 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 1. The result compared to a loss of $ 7.8 million or 18 cents per diluted share a year ago. Sales of what was the company’s first quarter totaled $ 37.3 million, compared to $ 29.9 million in the same quarter last year. Roots says its stores were closed due to the pandemic for about 30% of the quarter, up from about half of the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Roots says it lost 10 cents per share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted loss of 22 cents per share a year ago. This news follows the closure of fashion retailer Little Mountain in Metropolis at Metrotown. The company also operates stores in Gastown and Langley, selling everything from jeans to skirts to dresses, with most prices below $ 100. The company also focused on selling clothing designed and made in Canada. The news follows news that men’s fashion chain Boys’ Co. plans to cease operations in early 2022, owner David Goldman told Glacier Media’s Business in Vancouver on June 3. Its 37-year-old three-store retailer operates stores in Metro Vancouver, Coquitlam Center and Guildford Town Center in Surrey, as well as Metropolis in Metrotown in Burnaby. The closures are another blow to Metropolis at Metrotown, which has seen a long list of retailers shut down forever during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its impacts on businesses. Businesses that have closed in the past year at Metropolis include Godiva Chocolates, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, David’s Tea, Microsoft, Pink, Freddy Pants, and Frank & Oak. The Chateau also closed its Metrotown store after several decades in Burnaby. With additional reporting from Glen Korstrom, Business in Vancouver and Jess Balzer







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos