Sophie Wessex looks stunning in a flowing striped dress from the royal label of the moment

Jenni McKnight The Countess of Wessex looked gorgeous on Friday in a striped dress from ME + EM to open the new prep and music school at Eagle House alongside Prince Edward

the Countess of Wessex featured another stylish display on Friday when she opened the new pre-prep and music school at Eagle House alongside Prince edward. Sophie looked absolutely stunning in her £ 225 flowing striped shirt dress from the brand royal ladies adore right now – ME + IN. READ: The Countess of Wessex's floral midi skirt looks like this Marks & Spencer issue The countess looked relaxed and super chic in the 'Summer Striped Cotton Midi Dress' with ruffled skirt, shirt collar and removable black belt. Loading the player … WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares a glimpse of her cooking at Bagshot Park Sophie's dress features the brand's signature double-piped side stripe with a contrasting stripe pattern on the interior. The drawstring waistband with gold flip flops also helped accentuate her slim waist. To complete her look, Sophie recycled her trusty black Sophie Habsburg "Lunatic" clutch and added her gorgeous pair of navy blue leather "Agatha" Penelope Chilvers sandals. She kept her makeup to a minimum and wore her blonde hair in a half-up-half-down style as she posed for photos alongside her husband and the school kids. READ: Countess Sophie's beautiful bespoke dress for Prince Philip's funeral revealed MORE: Royals wearing neon like fash-pack on Instagram Sophie looked gorgeous in her striped dress This is the second time this week that Sophie turned to ME + EM for a royal outing. Wednesday she chose the magnificent 'Long polka dot print dress' while attending the annual meeting of the WI. The £ 295 design is done in a beautiful cream tone and comes with subtle balloon sleeves, a deep shirt cuff, a button down front, a grandad collar, a drawstring waist and is finished with a pleated skirt . Sophie has worn ME + EM on several royal occasions Sophie also took to the brand last month to celebrate International Nurses Day 2021, wearing a dazzling navy midi dress which, again, had a trendy pleated skirt and a built-in zip top. READ: Sophie Wessex's stunning £ 105,000 engagement ring has a sweet connection to Princess Diana







