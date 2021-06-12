Pregnant Stacey Solomon Debuts Perfect Summer Mini Dress



















June 12, 2021 – 10:08 AM BST



Megan Taurus Stacey Solomon donned a floral River Island mini dress on Friday’s episode of Loose Women. Recreate her look!

Unwrap her favorite floral pieces for the summer, Stacey Solomon just released in the most chic River island dress – and fans are obsessed. Back to Cowardly Women On Friday, the presenter dressed her growing baby in a multi-colored mini with puffed sleeves and a deep V-neckline. RELATED: Pregnant Stacey Solomon Reveals Baby’s Due Date As She Debuts Stacey showed off her baby bump in Friday’s episode of Cowardly Women Adorned with the softest blue, green and yellow flowers, Stacey’s dress is sadly already sold out, but we’ve found a number of gorgeous Main Street alternatives. SIMILAR SHOP: Floral tea dress, £ 39.20, Warehouse BUY NOW Belted floral dress, £ 22, Monsoon BUY NOW READ: Stacey Solomon reveals why she is delaying marriage to Joe Swash More beautiful than ever, Stacey accessorized her floral dress with a silver necklace and a matching charm bracelet. Braiding her fiery red locks into a side braid with loosely curled braids in the front, she rocked her go-to makeup combo – a smoky copper eyeshadow paired with bronzer and a soft nude lip gloss – so glamorous ! Going back to Cowardly Women for the first time since announcing her pregnancy, Stacey’s maternity style is already a big hit with fans, and we can’t wait to see what she’ll wear next. The TV star recently took to Instagram to share the news, posting an adorable photo of her family posing with a baby scanner. MORE: 30 Private Rooms Of Celebrities Revealed: Amanda Holden, Shania Twain, Stacey Solomon & More Stacey recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram Captioning the image, Stacey wrote: “We’re growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we had the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. love me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex and our little pickle. “ While fans were delighted for Stacey and her fiancée Joe swash, the news prompted a number of questions, one asking if she and Joe would get married before their little “pickle” arrived. “We’ll back off a bit,” she replied, “maybe not until next year, but we both said we’d be a little upset to look at pictures and all of our babies weren’t. not there. So for a few months, we’ll do it when they’re all here. “ Loading the player … VIDEO: Stacey Solomon teases wedding venue in new home video Fans are no doubt delighted to see Stacey’s “dream” wedding dress, especially after sharing sketches of the design on social media. With a deep v-neckline, pretty embroidery, a flowing skirt with a center slit and a delicate train that goes from the shoulders to the floor, we have no doubt that the presenter will be absolutely stunning. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos