Oatly sues PureOaty for trademark infringement and commercial clothing





of milk it department Maybe it’s something about being in a beverage industry that makes people treat trademark law like it’s something it definitely isn’t. For years, we have discussed the trademark issue facing the burgeoning craft beer industry. Oatly, the Swedish company that produces this well-known non-dairy dairy product, is certainly not in the alcohol business, but it appears to ape the more aggressive members of this independent industry in a recent lawsuit. filed abroad against a very small competitor, which makes a product called PureOaty. Oatly, the Swedish manufacturer of oat milk with a market value of $ 15 billion, has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against a Cambridgeshire-based family farm for its PureOaty drink. The Malmö-based group accuses Glebe Farm Foods, which specializes in gluten-free oats, of infringing trademarks, including the Oatly brand name and packaging design, and of “passing off” the drink as Oatly, according to documents submitted to the court. Now, most of Glebe Farm Foods’ business has nothing to do with selling oat-based milk substitutes. Instead, the company makes most of its money selling gluten-free oat products to food producers. But it sells PureOaty as a side product, rebranded under its current name in early 2020. Notably, the oat milk industry is growing rapidly, with many startups getting into the business. In other words, it looks a lot like an early take on the craft beer industry. In this spirit: Lawyers for Oatly and his UK company say that when Glebe Farm renamed its Oat Drink product to PureOaty in 2020, “Glebe Farm’s intention was to think about Oatly’s products and thus benefit from the ‘enormous power of attraction and reputation of the Oatly brand’. Oatly’s lawyers say the name PureOaty is reminiscent of Oatly, while the product’s blue packaging and the image of a cup of tea are also reminiscent of the Swedish brand. OK, let’s take these two claims, the basis of the lawsuit, in order. The claim that PureOaty is reminiscent of Oatly is odd. Of course, both brand names include the word “oats,” but this describes the makeup of the dairy product. The “Pure” does, frankly, a lot of work to differentiate the two brands. All that’s really left is the “y” at the end of each brand name and if this is where the allegation of confusion lies, well, that’s not very convincing at all. As for the argument that the trade dress is going to be confusing, well: If these two products confuse you, you need help. The color scheme is different, as is the branding and all the verbiage on the packaging. The only real commonality is, as Oatly said, the inclusion of a cup of tea or coffee. And the point is, these two products are used as creams. The inclusion of a cup of tea or coffee is not particularly distinctive for these oat milk products. But, as is always the case with brand bullying, it probably happens at least in part because Glebe Farm Foods is tiny compared to Oatly. This is why brand bullying works. Whether that’s the case in this case, I guess will depend on how hard and how long Glebe Farm Foods wants to strike back. Thanks for reading this Techdirt post. With so much competing for attention these days, we really appreciate your giving us your time. We work hard every day to bring quality content to our community. Techdirt is one of the few media that is still truly independent. We don’t have a giant company behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, at a time when advertisers are less and less interested in sponsoring small independent sites – especially a site like ours that does not want to put his finger on his reports and analysis. While other websites have resorted to pay walls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying / intrusive advertising, we’ve always kept Techdirt open and accessible to everyone. But to continue this way, we need your support. We offer our readers a variety of ways to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool products – and every little bit counts. Thank you. – The Techdirt team Filed Under: oat milk, oats, mash, registered trademark

Companies: glebe farm foods, oats

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos