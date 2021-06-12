Fashion
England vs NZ 2021 – Football costumes and chants as Birmingham buzz returns
Matt Roller fearlessly returns to the stands to taste the unlocked atmosphere
Countless columns of columns have been filled over the past 15 months on the prospect of a ‘new normal’, but in Edgbaston this week it looked like the old had returned.
7,000 fans a day returned to Lord’s last week, making Test England’s first home game the first Test England home game played in front of supporters since Ashes 2019, but with three-quarters of the seats still empty and the others filled mostly by calmed MCC members, there was something missing from the show.
This is not the case in Birmingham. About 18,000 people were allowed in each day of the second test, meaning the floor is about 70% full, and they made themselves known through beer snakes, giant inflatables, disguises and football songs. Matt Henry, the New Zealand fashion designer, called the infamous Eric Hollies Stand “electric” at the closing Thursday: “It was an impressive energy,” he added.
There are times when the press kit takes the benefits of work for granted, but the pandemic has been a welcome reminder of that, especially during the bio-secure summer in England when only a dozen journalists gained access to land. that were otherwise sealed disabled. The atmosphere of the behind-the-scenes events has been odd, but it’s a privileged position to experience it in the first place.
And yet, there’s nothing like leaving your laptop at the hotel and watching a sport live as a fan. Saturday was my first time in the stands – rather than the press box – since a midweek trip to Fratton Park for Arsenal’s FA Cup fifth round match against Portsmouth last March. A group of nine of us from college had booked our tickets on a whim in February without expecting them to be valid four months later, but we were there, filtering to take our seats in the West Lower alongside a bundle of human pencils, a cabal of Egyptian pharaohs and a quartet of Geri Halliwells dressed in Cool Britannia.
Besides enormous thirst, there is only one key requirement for spectators at Edgbaston this week: proof of a negative lateral flow test, carried out within 24 hours of arriving on the ground, which must be accompanied. of a ticket. With the match serving as a pilot in the government events research program, they also received two PCR tests and encouraged to take one on the morning of their participation, and another five days after.
Masks are encouraged when fans leave their seats, though stewardship has been refreshing and unbiased and social distancing is not required inside the floor. A consent form, agreeing to participate in the program, was also required, although those under 16 were deemed unable to provide it and therefore not allowed to attend.
Warwickshire has also taken some welcome steps to improve the fan experience: the Edgbaston app has replaced physical ticket stubs and also allows clicking and picking up food and drink. With the floor now completely cashless, the only item required throughout the day is a smartphone.
Graeme Swann once said that the Edgbaston crowd was “louder than any Premier League game” I have attended and that they have done their best to maintain a football feel this week, before England’s first match for Euro 2020 on Sunday. A Gareth Southgate lookalike ran around the Hollies waving a St George’s cross on Friday afternoon, and Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions echoed everywhere. Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire played cricket as a teenager but could never have guessed that a chant on the size of his head (damn huge, since you ask) would prove to be so popular during of a test match.
Field players on the midwicket or limit of coverage past the Hollies face relentless odds from the crowd. Neil Wagner played the game on Thursday, greeting on demand and smiling at them, while Will Young – who shares his name with the winner of the inaugural series of Pop idol – was greeted with a chant of “There is only one Gareth Gates” (Young’s namesake ranked Gates in second place).
It was not all so good child. While it was heartening – especially in light of the boos from football fans when England kneels before kick-off – to hear warm applause at the “moment of unity” on the first morning, some were proud to sing the name of Ollie Robinson as the investigation into his racist and sexist tweets continued, and the Telegraph reported that at least two flight attendants were injured by drunken fans on Friday. The lowlight was a pitch invader during a drink break – silly at best, but with players still living in a “safe team environment,” potentially fatal for the series.
But the vast majority were harmless fun and seemed like a fitting celebration of re-engagement between players and supporters. Newspaper headlines this morning suggested that the Great Unlock, originally slated for June 21, could be pushed back for a full month – which would have a profound effect on the finances of the counties, which have sold tickets to the games. England’s white ball and the second half of the T20 Blast group stages at full capacity. All the more reason to cherish the Birmingham buzz.
Matt Roller is associate editor at ESPNcricinfo. @ mroller98
