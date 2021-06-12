Understanding non-binary identities across the gender spectrum





For clothing designer Asad, who identifies as non-binary, feels that navigating the gender spectrum has been quite a journey, there was a lot of dysphoria and confusion involved. Born biologically male, Asad never felt comfortable using the men’s toilet at college or in public places. I had difficulty using the men’s toilet. I felt safer in the ladies restroom, but you can’t use it anywhere. So I had to wait for all the guys to leave the bathroom at the end of the day. And, then, I would use the toilet, they add. After going through a lot of perplexity, read up on the topic of non-binary gender identities. Asad found a place for them out of the binary box. I realized that I couldn’t identify as either a man or a woman and still be someone. I felt a sense of validation when I interacted with so many non-binary people in an online conference. It was like a liberating refuge, Asad adds. Recently, American singer Demi Lovato also came out as non-binary. However, Asad also believes that there is still a lack of education on these topics. R. Balaji, a TedX marketer and speaker, who also identifies as non-binary, agrees with Asad. Balaji wanted to buy them a dress from the women’s section, but the showroom staff refused him. I went to try on the dress in the men’s trial room, I was told that you cannot bring womens clothes in the men’s trial room. Likewise, I was asked not to enter the women’s testing room either, Balaji adds. When their friend confirmed that Balaji was not binary, the staff came back with a rude comment and said: There are no gay testing rooms. Balaji took this issue to social media and felt it was an opportunity to educate people. The post went viral. The store owner later apologized and offered the dress to Balaji, and made sure to educate the store staff on sensitive issues such as gender identities. Reflecting on Balajis’ story, Reyansh, who also identifies as non-binary, adds: People need to understand that the gender spectrum we grew up with was formed with a binary lens. There are many other types of gender besides men and women. It is not difficult to learn and integrate other identities. Gender is a spectrum. In light of recent events, awareness is being created for a more inclusive space for everyone, all over the world. According to a new teaching guide in Australia, teachers are asked to avoid using the terms boys and girls and to refer to things like normal to improve inclusion in the classroom. Likewise, with us, the Madras High Court has suggested changes in the school curriculum to educate students on the same. Parent Teachers Association (PTA) meetings should necessarily sensitize parents to issues of the LGBTQIA + community and gender non-conforming students to ensure support for families.

