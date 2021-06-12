Hart baseball defeats Calabasas in CIF-SS quarterfinal – Daily News





Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. NEWHALL Casey Hinojosa came home in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter just looking to put the ball into play for his team. Hart had come back from a two-run deficit and forced the game into extra innings, and he was ready for the moment. He fouled on the first pitch, took a deep breath, and found a gap right in the middle of the field on the next pitch. I just wanted to do something for the seniors, said Hinojosa. I didn’t want this to be their last game today, so I had to play. Hart defeated Calabasas 3-2 in the CIF South Section Division 3 playoff quarterfinal. Eddie Tejeda led the Indians (21-2) with a homerun and had a 2 for 3, while Matt Quintanar had a single and a double. Sam Grunberg and Chase Call each had a home run for the Coyotes (15-14). We have a lot of heart and a lot of resilience, ”said Hart coach James Ozella. We competed and our throws gave us a chance and that’s what we’ve been doing all season. Hart will advance to the semi-finals on Tuesday, June 15. He will play Millikan, who beat Saugus 9-0 on Friday / Calabasas came out of the gate with back-to-back home runs into the deepest part of the park to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Coyotes dugout players went nuts, while Hart fans were in shock. I just didn’t execute and didn’t get to the places I wanted, said starting pitcher Massimo Vega. I wasn’t too shaken up after the home runs because I knew the offense would come to me. But I adapted and found my rhythm after giving up on them. Vega pitched six innings and allowed two runs and four hits. I didn’t know how long I was going to play today, but I did enough to keep us in the game, Vega said. Harts’ offense woke up in the third inning with a two-run homerun from Eddie Tejeda. He managed to descend on a broken ball to detonate it out of right field to tie the score 2-2. Our offense wasn’t clicking and all I wanted to do was find some ground I like, Tejeda said. I connected and the energy of our team changed for the better. Brandon Pink started to struggle with many of his pitches hitting the dirt. He was relieved at the end of the third inning by Jeffrey Warner, who allowed two hits and two walks, but eventually gave up the save. These guys have never been scared all year but we finally failed today, Calabasas coach Shaun Kort said. I’m proud of my guys, they fought the whole way and played until the final.

