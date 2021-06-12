G7 summit fashion: Jill Biden, Kate Middleton, Carrie Johnson and Brigitte Macron dress up for royal reception





The G7 summit is well and truly underway in Cornwall, with leaders from the world’s seven most advanced economies gathered to discuss trade, coronavirus and unity. To welcome the leaders to the British shores, Queen Elizabeth II hosted an early evening party last night, which was attended by the leaders and their partners, as well as members of the British Royal Family. Held at the Eden Project, which describes itself as “the largest rainforest in captivity,” the lush green plantation of the dome-shaped ecotourism resort provided a verdant backdrop for the event. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch a mock-up of Big Lunch events, as they attend a cocktail party on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Reuters

US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden have joined the Queen. Entering through a flowery archway, the President wore a classic-cut black suit with a striped tie, a look that discreetly echoes the dark piping of the Gabriela Hearst trench coat worn by his wife. Underneath, she wore a dark floral dress, paired with dark navy pumps and a Larroudes Erin clutch. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wore a dark gray suit and blue tie, while his new wife, Carrie Johnson, championed a British brand, wearing a floral dress from The Vampire’s Wife. With its clean lines and ruffled sleeves, the brand founded by former model Suzie Cave is a fashion darling. Johnson paired her dress with yellow gold Prada pumps and a yellow gold Dionysus bag from Gucci. G7 leaders meet at The Eden Project during the G7 summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall. Getty

Earlier today, Johnson rocked the convention by wearing a hot pink Roksanda gown to meet the first lady, Dr Jill Biden. Rented rather than bought, the dress underscored Johnson’s preference for a more eco-friendly approach. She also rented out her wedding dress for her recent wedding to Boris Johnson. Designed by Greek name Christos Costarellos, the look was hired from the dress rental site, MyWardrobe HQ. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the event wearing a crisp white, semi-fitted Alexander McQueen coat dress, snug across the torso, before deploying in knife folds. She paired the look with neutral pumps. Her husband, Prince William, opted for a dark navy suit and a blue tie. The Queen, meanwhile, chose a cream dress covered in leaf and flower tendrils, paying homage to her surroundings. The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, wore a medium blue pinstripe suit, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, wore an intricately patterned blue and white dress paired with classic two-tone Chanel shoes. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also wore a classic dark navy blue suit, while his wife, Mariko, wore a simple fitted jacket and skirt in soft gray, with floral embroidery around the neckline and hips. Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, arrived dressed in a sophisticated white ensemble, consisting of a funnel neck, buttons at the shoulders and a skirt cut on the bias. It was her third look for the day, having arrived in the UK wearing a Knee-length Curly Tweed Chanel coat, before changing into a bold royal blue coat and matching shift dress, complete with Eyeline pumps. from Louis Vuitton – one of his favorite brands. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to go against the grain, wearing a light gray tailored suit, a pale pink tie and tan shoes. The three-day summit is expected to end with an agreement to share a billion doses of vaccine globally by the end of 2022.







