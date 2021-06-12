Designer shares the story behind her dress for her first royal appearance

Princess Diana has worn many memorable outfits during her life. From her wedding dress to her revenge gown, the late Princess of Wales was a style icon. Now, 40 years after joining the British royal family, the public is learning the story of the dress Diana wore during her first royal engagement with Prince Charles.

Princess Diana attended her first royal engagement to Prince Charles ahead of their 1981 royal wedding

Shortly after announcing they were heading down the aisle – the Royal Family announced the engagement in February 1981 – Diana made her first official appearance with Charles as a fiance. Only 19 at the time, Diana went with Charles to a charity gala concert in London.

The event marked the start of the royal engagement for Diana. Shed continued to attend many more, but at the time she was new to royal life. She didn’t have a cleavage bag to prevent cameras from taking pictures of her breasts, which she often used later. And she was still very shy in Di’s time when she kept her head down because she would have been embarrassed by her height of 510.

Princess Diana went to the same people who designed her wedding dress for her first royal engagement look

In an interview in June 2021 with TODAY, designer David Emanuel told the story of Diana’s black strapless dress.

She said, I’m going somewhere very, very fancy, Emanuel remembers. I wouldn’t give further details, I had a black silk taffeta bodice in the studio. I said put this on. And, of course, with pale skin, blue eyes, and blonde hair, it was lovely.

Emanuel and his former partner, Elizabeth Emanuel, then designed Diana’s iconic wedding dress. But at the time, Diana was just another of their clients who needed something to wear for a special occasion.

Emanuel went on to say that he told Diana that she couldn’t show up with a simple strapless dress. So he and his team made her a black scarf, which Diana wore to the event. He also recalled that they didn’t know the dress was for the woman who would marry Charles until they saw Diana on TV.

That night when we turned on the news, that limo comes out, picked up Prince Charles and there was this girl, and I said, That’s the girl! It’s her! This is the one we just made the dress for! said Emmanuel.

Princess Diana went on to call her first royal engagement horrific

Diana didn’t have a good time at her first big royal event. It was a horrible occasion, she later told biographer Andrew Morton. I didn’t know if I should go out first. I wasn’t sure if your purse should be in your left hand, not your right. I was terrified, really at the time everything was everywhere.

During the event, Diana confided in Hollywood actor-turned-King Grace, Princess of Monaco, who was also on the guest list.

I remember meeting Princess Grace and how wonderful and serene she was – but there was cloudy water under her, I saw it, Diana told Morton.

The two women spoke briefly in the bathroom where Diana remembered Grace telling her: Don’t worry honey, it will only get worse.