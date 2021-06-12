Marvel officially reveals new X-Men team in epic fashion





The Hellfire Gala brought intrigue, action and excitement to the new era of the X-Men, presenting their all-new roster in style.

Warning: spoilers coming for X-Men # 21! After a psychic election (aided by a vote from real-world fans), the newX Menwere chosen, and now the iconic mutant team made their canon debut with a glorious reveal at Krakoa’s Hellfire Gala. There are plenty of monumental moments unfolding throughout the 12-issue event, but the striking image of the new mutant team standing as one of all their sartorial glories on the red carpet is simply epic. . The Hellfire Gala has been labeled as some sort of catalyst to usher in the next era of X-Men and Marvel Comics as a whole. It is a diplomatic event of monstrous proportions, which takes place over one night, takes place over twelve titles, supporting an infinitely starry. guest list and serving as the backdrop for a host of important events taking place in the X-Men franchise. On an already important evening, and potentially in the world, it makes sense that Krakoa would take the opportunity to vote on his next group of X. -Men and the debut of the range in the world. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Thor Is The Avengers ‘Ladies Man At The X-Men’ Hellfire Gala The creative teams behind the Hellfire Gala all worked together to bring amazing fashion and character designs to the pages of their respective issues, and the visionaries responsible forX-Men # 21 are no different. Writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Nick Dragotta, Russell Dauterman, Lucas Werneck and Sara Pichelli all manage to create stunning imagery and bring a new level of spice to fan-favorite mutants and human guests like Eminem and Conan O’Brien. . This rings especially true for the awesome start page which displays the highly anticipated official reveal of the new X-Men. Check out the incredible reveal below! After a mass mind fusion that allows all mutants to petition and vote for those who deserve to join the new roster, Jean Gray announces the team. One at a time, Rogue, Sunfire, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris join Jean and Cyclops on stage to go out as a team for the first time. The sheer awesomeness of seeing them all together is quite striking, but seeing them in their extravagant black-tie glory takes the moment to another level. With devoted fans already familiar with the roster, it’s amazing to see the team come together, especially since the mutant hero Polaris was chosen by fan vote. The image is breathtaking and makes a great transition point into the second half of the night / number. It looks almost more like a cover variant than a comic book page in terms of vibrancy, catchy, and grandeur, showcasing the astounding talent of color artist Matthew Wilson – who teamed up with Dauterman after the acclaimed work of the duo on The mighty Thor. There’s no denying that this suits the highly anticipated return of a hugely beloved team that fans haven’t really seen in years. There’s nowhere to go but by the time X Menexplore their new dynamic and find their place in the modern world as a symbol of mutant pride and earthly protection. Next: X-Men Just Took Off Comics’ Fastest Character Resurrection Marvel’s Wonder Woman faces an enemy who ate Asgard

About the Author Katie Michel

(95 articles published)

Katie Michel is a Star Trek, D&D, obsessed game player, reading books, filmmaking, Shakespeare love, all around nerd based in Los Angeles, California. She ended up at Screen Rant thanks to her love of writing and all things entertainment. A graduate of UC Santa Barbara’s Film and English programs, she aspires to write articles that will interest readers on the same level as she does about conversations about her favorite obscure foreign films. More from Katie Michel







