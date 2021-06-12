Pride 2021 fashion and beauty-themed collaborations that give back

Looking for the best deals, the latest celebrity news and the hottest trends? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyles Canadas bulletin!

It’s Pride Month, but in case you need to remind yourself, pride doesn’t just exist in the month of June. Each year, more and more brands are rolling out updated rainbow-colored logos and products to highlight the celebration of love and identity. And while it’s great that brands are taking the time to recognize Pride Month and make statements about inclusiveness in their marketing, many are calling this phenomenon a ‘rainbow wash’ controversy. After all, celebrating pride goes beyond a new outfit to party.

Before you show your love for Pride, we suggest spending your money on Pride fashion and beauty collections supported by year-round initiatives that give back to the LGBTQ2S + community. Authenticity is the key to any Pride capsule collection, and we were so proud to see our favorite brands putting their money where their mouths are.

Whether you’re looking for new outfits, makeup, or wellness products, you can shop for our Pride Support picks below.

Quo Beauty Paint My Pride Brush Set

This set of five limited-time brushes was designed to celebrate individuality and self-expression. Featuring five rainbow-hued brushes, this collection includes a powder brush, foundation brush, blush brush, full shadow brush, and angular shadow brush.

Shoppers Drug Mart supports the LGBTQ2S + community by contributing 10 percent of all Pride Collection sales up to a total of $ 20,000 to PFlag Canada. The retailer will also support PFlag Canada, PFlag Toronto and The 519 with a donation of $ 20,000.

BUY: Shoppers Drug Mart, $ 35

Reebok Nano XI Pride Training Shoes

Designed by Reeboks’ LGBTQIA + employee community, these iconic sneakers are finished with colors that honor all types of love. The woven textile upper flexes and supports movement in all directions, while Responsive Floatride Energy Foam cushioning absorbs the impact of sprints and short runs.

Reebok donates $ 75,000 to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, an organization that works to ensure that all people are free to determine their gender identity and expression for themselves, regardless of their income or race, and without suffering harassment, discrimination or violence.

BUY: Reebok, $ 150

Bath & Body Works SUN WASHED CITRUS 3-Wick Candle

Fan favorite three-wick candle made from essential oils is now beautifully decorated with uplifting rainbow wrapping, the perfect way to fill your home with a scent that reminds you of the party.

Bath & Body Works donated $ 1 million this year to the Human Rights Fund, which works for LGBTQA equality.

BUY: Bath and bodywork, $ 25

Coach Willow Camera Bag In Rainbow Signature Canvas

Crafted with the brand’s signature Rainbow canvas and fine leather, this bag features a two-compartment design inspired by vintage camera bags and multiple pockets for easy organization.

The Coach Foundation has made donations to the Hetrick-Martin Institute, the Albert Kennedy Trust, and new partners Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers.

BUY: Coach, $ 35

LEVI’S PRIDE RELEASE TRUCK

A trendy trucker jacket designed to inspire and respect all pronouns. Made entirely of unisex, it features a modern, relaxed fit and is decorated with pronouns on the back to celebrate the range of identities within the LGBTQIA + community.

100% of net proceeds from the Pride 2021 collection are donated to OutRight Action International, a non-profit organization working to defend and promote the human rights of LGBTQIA + people around the world.

BUY: Levis, $ 168

TEVA FLATFORM UNIVERSAL PRIDE BLACK / RAINBOW

A fun sandal made with a classic, universally inspired strap design and pops of cool color.

This year, Teva will celebrate the pride with a donation of $ 35,000 to The Human Rights Campaign to help support the LGBTQIA + community.

BUY: Teva, $ 100

Alo Yoga Pride Warrior Mat

Part of the brand’s limited Pride 2021 capsule, this rigorously tested mat offers plenty of room for movement. It’s perfectly padded for joint support, odor-resistant, dry-wicking and slip-resistant, wet or dry.

Alo Yoga’s Pride 2021 capsule benefits the Trevor project.

BUY: All yoga, $ 145

Ugg Fluff Yeah Cali Collage

Combining a slipper and sandal into a comfortable on-trend shoe, the Fluff Yeah update features fluffy faux sheepskin in pride-inspired rainbow colors.

For the fifth year in a row, UGG and the Pacific Pride Foundation have reinvented the age-old tradition with PROUD Prom, an inclusive event with local LGBTQIA + youth and allies from Santa Barbara and coastal communities in California.

BUY: Ugg, $ 135

