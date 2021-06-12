How to dress with a long torso including the best swimsuit to wear

Everyone has their own tips and tricks for dressing their silhouettes. For me, the focus has always been on my shoulders and my long torso. I’m a little over 54 with a svelte frame and the more I experimented with fashion the more I realized that certain trends and pieces didn’t work for my body. (Boyfriend jeans, for example.) Learning to dress in a way that suited my long torso was completely trial and error. As those who fall into this category know, it’s hard to find items like a one-piece swimsuit or a pair of white jeans that fit my height and don’t leave me feeling disproportionately. Often times, I found that whatever I wore on the bottom only emphasized how long my High part was.

Over time, I learned to create the illusion of a balanced shape so that I could wear all of the aforementioned pieces as I wanted. There are, however, some trends that I will never return to (ahem, low rise jeans and micro mini skirts). As I learned to dress my long torso, I discovered that I didn’t have to wear what everyone else was wearing just because it was cool, or subscribe to some sort of body type descriptor (that’s (i.e. when the internet tells me I have a spoon or an inverted diamond figure) to lock me up. I just have a long torso and it will always be a physical trait that makes me unique.

Coming up, some tips and tricks that I have learned to style my long torso, so that you too can appreciate this and all the other parts of your body.

High-waisted stockings give the illusion of longer legs

High waisted shorts, pants, jeans and bikini bottoms will be your long torso BFFs. Since the style naturally sits higher on your waist, it magically shrinks your torso in half. (I swear by the Reforms Cynthia high-rise straight-leg jeans and Everlanes Stretch High Waisted Skinny jeans.) Currently my go-to summer non-denim is a Great high waist brown pants. While the figure can get uncomfortable at times, especially after a heavy meal, this is the only style that constantly works with my butt and torso, so the minor discomfort is worth it. (I’m also not afraid to undo a button at the table.)

Break your frame with a crop top

When worn with high waisted pants or a skirt, crop tops can cut your long torso in half, creating an illusion of symmetry. When it comes to what kind of crop tops to buy, any style is suitable, from halter neck styles (they’re trending for summer 2021) to one-shoulder wrap-around one-piece.

Belt your outfits to create dimension

Remember the power of a belt as it can help divide a long torso into sections. In Aimee Song’s case, she used her accessory to define her height while wearing an all-white outfit. The wrap-around style also served to break up the unique tone of her ups and downs.

Look for dresses that pull away from your body or raise your waistline

Dresses that flow when you walk look great on everyone because they don’t stick to the body. Your long torso will no longer be the star of the show once it is under an animal print or floral dress. However, if you want to wear a more fitted dress, look for wrap or belted styles that sit higher on your waist. This will draw the eyes upward and toward the upper half of your figure rather than emphasizing your midsection. Alternatively, go for dresses with tiered and cascading ruffles, which create more volume throughout.

Heels, if any, make you look and stand taller

To balance a long torso, add length to the lower half of your body with a pair of heels. Not only does this make your legs look longer, but heels add several inches to your overall stature. However, you don’t have to walk in six-inch stiletto heels every day, as a simple two-inch mule or even a slipper will work. For summer, I love the combination of a heeled sandal, high waisted faux leather pants and a cropped top.

One-piece swimsuits with a scalloped design or cutouts draw attention away from your torso

While I love one-piece swimsuits, it seemed like any styles I tried were really tight on my torso and didn’t work for my shape. It wasn’t until a few years ago, when I bought a one-shoulder, striped high-cut leg model, that I found the key to mastering this look. (Solid & Striped has a nearly identical option to buy right now.) A high leg is a must for me, so more of my legs and hips are revealed instead of tucked under the fabric. Plus, unique pieces that don’t cover your body think that a simple side cutout or even multiple cutouts emphasizes a long torso because your eyes aren’t focused on a single point. The eyes, on the contrary, run through your entire frame and the cutouts create dimension on your figure.