San Diego Community News Group





Ellie Polsky at her Just Be Jewelry table. Just Be Jewelry is a new line of jewelry launched by Ellie Polsky. The first collection was called Natural Collection and is made up of raw, natural and original qualities. Over time, she added Just Be Breath Pieces to her collection. These necklaces reflect what your breathing may look like in your body and have names such as Acceptance, Connect, and Discovery. Before COVID, she taught yoga to children and trauma-aware yoga. At the age of 13, Polsky was diagnosed with epilepsy and suffered from anxiety attacks and depression. When quarantine occurred, she was unable to express her emotions because of her thinking. She wanted calm and peace, so she started making jewelry to express herself. She used this technique to channel her emotions to create beauty. She said: Once we find the beauty from within, we can become the best version of ourselves. She started out by making resin earrings, wire wraps of all shapes, and random objects from nature. Each piece is unique and unique. When they wore her jewelry, her friends would say where did you find them? She started doing things for friends and one day someone said you should start a jewelry business and the rest is history. Realizing the therapeutic value of Breath Pieces, Polsky started the Just Be Jewelry workshops. In these workshops, she teaches you to get in touch with your inner self. She uses different breathing methods, integrates artistic practices such as music and movement. The workshops also use meditation practices and everyone in the class will start by keeping a journal. This will create a plan to help each person create their breath necklace. Then, Polsky gives each person some silver or gold thread to create their Breathe necklace. This is a reflection of their inner selves and will be a connecting tool. In the future, she would like to organize breathing nights for companies, conventions, hotels, children and groups like AA. I asked Polsky what to expect and she said she would like to have retreats and teach on a larger scale. With her training in cinema and sound design, she would like to make a documentary on how we manage our emotions. She would also like to write a book on the same subject. Upcoming, Polsky will have a workshop on June 17 at the Ale Smith Brewery Craft Market. Frequently you can find her at the La Jolla Cove children's pool or in the grassy area. To contact her or book a workshop, visitjustbe-bijoux.com. EVENTS TO COME June 19 Summer in Bloom at the Forum Carlsbad Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Free entry. Location: in front of the Apple store. Record, https://bit.ly/3z7ahjJ. June 26 Ugochi Iwuaba x Aston Martin Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Located at Aston Martin San Diego at 7820 Balboa Ave. For tickets visithttps://bit.ly/2RIUJ4T. July 24 La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. For tickets visithttps://bit.ly/34Xv5fL. Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned seamstress based in the San Diego area. Learn more about our hat maker, teacher and blogger atDianaCavagnaro.com.







