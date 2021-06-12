Michelle Keegan Stuns In Dreamiest White Summer Dress



















June 12, 2021 – 2:25 PM BST



Megan Taurus Michelle Keegan donned the dreamiest white sundress as she headed for a morning coffee in the sun with her adorable puppy, Nelly. Have the look!

Michelle keegan just stepped out in the dreamiest white dress – and it’s perfect for summer. Speaking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress posted a cute snap as she enjoyed morning coffee in the sun with her adorable dachshund, Nelly. An image of balance in her elegant midi, Michelle accessorized with trendy round sunglasses and understated gold hoops. By keeping Nelly warm, the Brassique the star even used her denim jacket as a blanket for her pup to snuggle up to. RELATED: Michelle Keegan Poses in Summer Bralet to Announce Beauty’s Launch Michelle posted the adorable snap on Instagram Sporting her brunette tresses in a sleek, straight style, Michelle went for a sunny, rosy makeup, combining a smoky brunette ombre with a bronzer and a matching nude lip. Want to recreate her look? We found a number of lookalikes on the main street. Belted linen midi dress, £ 59, Mark & ​​Spencer BUY NOW While Michelle has yet to reveal the exact details of her outfit, Mark & ​​Spencer sells an almost identical dress for £ 59. Available in a pale cream or sky blue shade, this rich linen number is ultra flattering thanks to its tailored fit and belt that cinches the waist. To keep you comfortable and cool over the next few months, we can see it paired with wedge espadrilles and a raffia bag. Blue denim jacket, £ 25.99, New look BUY NOW For the finishing touch, add the New Look denim jacket and voila. Priced at £ 25.99, you can never go wrong with this classic and versatile design. Eco-responsible, it is part of the Kind range of the brand and was made with less water. Loading the player … VIDEO: Jessica Wright and Michelle Keegan enjoy family vacation in Algarve Over the past few weeks, Michelle’s summer wardrobe has garnered a huge response from fans, and on Wednesday she wowed in a Breathtaking Linen Dress from Urban Outfitters which featured a flattering thigh slit. Coordinating with nude strappy heels, a Fendi bag, and oversized brown sunglasses, we’re obsessed with her outfit. Posting a vacation snapshot from her recent trips to Portugal, Michelle wrote: “Pre Amber… you were small and sweet.” The star had been spending time with family in the Algarve when the British government announced that Portugal had been taken off the green list, meaning people would have to self-quarantine when they returned from the country. Although her vacation ended earlier than expected, Michelle still managed to sport an impressive tan and looked beaming as she posed outside her hotel. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.







