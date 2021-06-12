Celebrate Pride Month with movies to stream, books to read and fashion collections to wear from Nike, Adidas and more

June is Pride month and while the annual Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade is not a large gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a series of virtual and socially distanced in-person events from June 12 to 20.

Outdoor screenings of new products, LGBTQ + Movies will take place on June 16 and 17 at The Lot at Zidell Yards, near the Willamette River and the Ross Island Bridge. Book a furnished carrycot, order local food and drink, and watch some of the 12 films debuting in Oregon.

A highlight is Todd Stephens Swan song, in which a former hairdresser and artist leaves his retirement home to fulfill the wish of a dying former client.

See more on LGBTQ + movies, TV shows and documentaries on Amazon Prime. The largest online retailer also has Pride Clothing and rainbow shoes by Adidas, Aldo, Dr Martens, Enthusiastic, Kenneth cole and Vans.

The rainbow pride flag, which adorns posters all the way to pants, usually has six stripes: red (represents life), orange (healing), yellow (sunlight), green (nature), blue ( serenity) and purple (spirit).

Nike and other companies include more stripes: black and brown represent a person of color inclusivity, and pink and baby blue symbolize trans inclusiveness.

What’s new to wear with Pride this year? Nike 2021 Be true collection has Rainbow Swoosh logos on the Blazer Bottom, the Air Max pre-day, the React to Infinity Run 2 and the All Out Utility Slide. Each pair comes with nine unique flag badges and will release June 15 on Nike.com.

Most retailers allow you to order online and pick up in store or offer reduced or free shipping.

Adidas selected the words Love Unites to appear on face covers ($ 25 for three), tank tops ($ 28), shorts ($ 60), hoodies ($ 80) and windbreaker ($ 90). See Inspired by pride hats, tote, shoes and more.

Banana republic has a 2021 Live with pride 100% cotton collection sweatshirts, tank tops, T-shirts and more. For four years, the company has donated to the UN Free & Equal campaign for LGBTI equality.

Calvin klein has underwear, swimsuits, archive inspired clothing and accessories in its Pride 2021 collection. 100% cotton tank top has the Calvin Klein logo repeated in rainbow colors ($ 36). Calvin Klein donates to the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund and the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gay and questioning youth.

Crocs welcome everyone to come as you are in his Pride 2021 collection. Check out comfortable clogs, flip flops and dressy sandals for kids and adults alike Jibbitz charms like rainbow peace signs. Crocs donates to GLAAD awareness campaigns.

Disney Rainbow Disney collection features iconic characters – Mickey mouse at wonder – and donates to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ + communities. Shipping is free on orders of $ 75 or more with code SHIPMAGIC.

Dockers The Pride 2021 collection is united by love as seen on khaki colored shorts, tank tops, shirts, T-shirts and bags, some printed with a California poppy pattern.

Etsys LGBTQIA + artisans and businesses have tunic tops, quilts, pillows, jewelry, art and stationery and stickers.

Gap factory has denim jackets, shorts and tote bags inspired by Pride of rainbow colors on sale at 30% off.

Levi’s offers t-shirts, denim and accessories in its Pride 2021 collection, which focuses on respect the pronouns.

Michaels possesses Bling pride like felt flowers in a rainbow of colors ($ 3.49, save 20% with code 20MADEBYYOU) to dress up more clothes beads and bracelets. See how to do it All for Love denim shorts.

Old navy has camisoles, tank tops and other summer clothes adorned with rainbows.

Street21s exclusive Pride collection has t-shirts that say Love wins and Let’s make one thing clear, I am not. Rue21 supports the Trevor Project’s suicide awareness efforts among LGBTQ youth.

Amazon has countless books to read to celebrate pride carrying the rainbow clothes, shoes and accessories.

Here are the best-selling classic and new LGBTQ + books:

A single man by Christopher Isherwood in which a professor at a California university in the 1960s faces loneliness after the death of his longtime partner. The classic has been transformed into a movie by fashion designer and director Tom Ford and starring Colin Firth, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

Call me by your name by Andr Aciman, about a romantic relationship in Italy, was turned into a movie from director Luca Guadagnino with an Oscar-winning Best Adapted screenplay by James Ivory and starring Armie Hammer and Timothe Chalamet.

In the depths by Kate Davies about a woman in her twenties looking for love was a finalist for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comics.

She’s not here: a life of two kinds by Jennifer Finney Boylan is considered a seminal work of trans literature.

The color purple by Alice Walker on A Resilient Woman Who Finds Her Worth Through the Help of Two Strong Companions Received the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. the movie directed by Steven Spielberg with Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey.

