Martha Kalifatidis from Married At First Sight wears WEDDING DRESS as she celebrates 33rd birthday

Martha Kalifatidis enjoys a getaway with her friends for her 33rd birthday.

On Saturday, the Married At First Sight star celebrated with a jaunt to the seaside town of Bundeena, NSW.

In a series of videos shared on Instagram Stories, Martha and her boyfriend Michael Brunelli, 30, showed off their unusual outfits for the occasion.

Martha opted for what looked like a 1980s wedding dress as she was presented with a birthday cake with a Barbie doll embedded in it.

The very puffy white dress was paired with a scarf, with the reality TV star indeed having a very artistic fashion moment.

Michael also looked chic, wearing a high fashion white tank top with chunky suspenders and a Chanel beaded choker.

In the series of clips, Martha and her friends enjoyed a birthday brunch at a gorgeous seaside house and appeared in high spirits.

It comes after the influencer reflects on the last 10 years of her life as she celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

The reality TV star wrote a letter to herself and revealed what she’s learned over the years.

“I’ve always embraced getting older, but today I was 33 and it was the first birthday that I woke up and felt sacred and sad and confused. It got me thinking about the past 10 years, ”Martha wrote on Instagram.

“What would I say at 23? First, be nicer to your family. They really only want the best for you … even though they probably don’t know what it is. They would move heaven and earth for you, and when time is of the essence I can guarantee they will be there, ”she added.

She went on to say, “Your friends. Choose them wisely. If you’re lucky enough to have the same friends for over a decade, then that’s a jackpot. Be eternally grateful and treat them the way you would like to be treated.

“It’s likely that your friendships will likely last longer than your relationship. Be loyal, support each other, remember that no one is perfect … so accept your friends with their flaws. ‘

Martha also expressed how important it is to be “kind to yourself, body and mind.”

“Of course there are things you won’t like about your thighs and nose… remember, even Kendall Jenner is editing her photos. The sooner you own shit, the sooner you get going.

“If there is something about you that is making you really unhappy, change it. Life is short. If you are in your thirties and still single, you will be fine, I promise you, there is nothing wrong with you.