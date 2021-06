Who are the best dressed NBA players? Investigation gives Thunder love, hate

The NBA dress code established in 2005 prevented players like Allen Iverson from dressing in a way the league didn’t like, but like GQ profiled, these rules sparked a fashion revolution that made players’ dress choices almost as interesting as their game. Before the bubble last season, the league changed and relaxed the dress code. Players are no longer required to wear sports vests on the bench. This has only added to the high level clothing choices of some players. Thinking of the entrance walkway to the tunnel leading to the changing rooms, Rush Order Tees conducted a poll to see what fans thought about the fashion of different players. In it, the Oklahoma City Thunder got love – and hate too. Lu Dort’s clothing has been ranked among the most daring in the league. Thirty-two percent of its outfits were voted as avant-garde, the highest number in the league. He edged out LeBron James, who received 30% on his seizures. Darius Bazley has been called fourth fresher, with voters calling 40% of his looks fresh. In front of Bazley were RJ Barrett, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum. However, it is clear that voters never really saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in uniform. The Thunder guard star’s outfits have been said to be the fourth most trashy in the league, behind James Harden, Patty Mills and Tyler Herro. We cannot say that we agree with this verdict. Shockingly enough, Aleksej Pokusevski did not appear in any of the categories. You’d think his fanny pack alone would place it in a category as vibrant, or maybe hard to pull off, or maybe even questionable (not that we would ever question it ourselves). Overall, the Thunder were tied for 10th best overall look. Rush Order Tees conducted the study by collecting photos of pre-game outfits for the six players with the most minutes on each NBA team. Each individual player had no less than five outfits and no more than 10 in the photo album. In total, there were 27,925 votes out of 1,117 pre-game outfits in the NBA. Chicago Bulls wing Garrett Temple was voted best dressed, while former Thunder players James Harden and Serge Ibaka were named worst and second worst dressed respectively.

