SIFF honors costume designer Bob Mackie

Whether designing outfits for Judy Garland in the early 1960s or Vanna White last year, Bob Mackie was instrumental in dressing both men and women in Hollywood during the ’60s. last years.

For his contribution to the industry, Mackie receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sedona International Film Festival, which runs June 12-20.

Mackie will be the guest of honor for two evenings, both at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. On Wednesday June 16 there will be a screening of Funny Lady followed by a Q&A with Mackie. The following night will be An Evening with Bob Mackie, which will include a retrospective of his career and a conversation with him.

We are very honored to have Bob Mackie join us for our festival and accept our Lifetime Achievement Award, said SIFF Executive Director Patrick Schweiss. He has dressed the whoos who of the film and television industries and this is our chance to take a peek behind the curtain of the creative process and the legendary artists his iconic creations have graced. What a rare and unique opportunity to hear from the king of fashion himself.

In a phone interview earlier this week from his home in Palm Springs, Mackie said he was excited to come to the festival.

I am very flattered. It’s a little weird to get an award for all of your accomplishments, but once you get to that age I guess you start getting those kinds of awards, the 82-year-old said in laughing. I got a job when I was 21 or 22 and have been working ever since. It’s hard to believe it’s been 60 years because I’m often 35.

Considering that he worked less for films than for television or the stage, Funny Lady was an easy choice to screen at the festival, he said. And the fact that he received one of his three Oscar nominations for the film doesn’t hurt either. He felt that audiences would enjoy the film along with its stars, including Barbra Streisand and James Caan.

Mackie, who has said he sees himself more as a costume designer than a fashion designer, made his showbiz debut 60 years ago on various TV shows.

It’s something I wanted to do since I was little, he says. When I was 8, my uncle asked me: What do you want to be when you grow up, Bobby? I told him a costume designer. As I got older, at school, I got involved in theater and helped with the set design. To this day, I still love what I do. It’s not just about making pretty clothes. It’s about improving a character or making a scene more visual. Anything that gets an audience excited works for me.

Despite his six decades in showbiz, nine Emmy Awards, and a Tony, there is one costume he’s perhaps best known for and for Mackie that fits him perfectly.

As a longtime Carol Burnett Show costume designer, he worked on a skit that was a Gone with the Wind takeoff. When he first read the script he didn’t find it very funny and quickly wondered what he could do. The result Burnett playing Scarlett OHara in her 1860s outfit but with a curtain rod instead of epaulettes.

I think it was only the day before that I got the idea, he says. I thought it would be a good laugh. When Carol came out, I believe he received one of the longest laughs in television history.

While Mackie has created outfits for celebrities such as Elton John, Lucille Ball, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bette Midler, Diana Ross and Tina Turner to name a few, there is one celebrity with whom he worked for over 50 years: Dear. From her variety show with Sonny Bono to her extravagant red carpet outfits, Mackie has said she has always been a favorite.

I met Cher when she was only 22, he says. She loves to dress up and try new things. It’s part of his personality. If a celebrity doesn’t like it, it’s no fun for me. Sometimes they [celebrities] don’t have a clue what they want to do, but they know they want to do something different. And that’s where I come in.