Ivanka Trump is ready for summer in cutout tropical dress and white sneakers





Ivanka Trump is ready for summer. The entrepreneur was dressed for the warmer weather alongside her husband Jared Kushner and son Joseph in Miami on Saturday. the former adviser to the president was spotted in a marigold yellow dress, printed with white flowers, with a cutout on the chest. Accessorized with a woven hat and white-rimmed sunglasses, the airy look was perfect for a tropical getaway. As for the shoes, Ivanka wore a pair of white leather sneakers. Set on a rubberized sole, the pair gave a slightly sporty look to the Trumps ensemble, perfect for strolling the streets of Miami with your family. More New Shoes IVANKA SNEAKERS White sneakers also have a moment in the fashion industry, worn by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. The unique tone of the shoes gives them greater versatility and adds a chic finish to any look. The most popular styles have been from sports brands like Adidas and Nike, with mesh uppers and chunky soles ideal for a workout or outing to the gym. The Ivankas shoe style generally leans towards the versatile route, with a range of plain or neutral flats and point-toe pumps. On a previous visit to Miami last winter, the former designer wore a chic pair of nude flats while handing out food boxes for the Farmers to Families Food Box program. After leaving Washington, DC this year, Trump and his family started living in Miami. The former designer of shoes, clothing and accessories left the nation's capital after the end of the term of her father, President Donald Trumps. Slip on a pair of white leather sneakers to embrace Ivanka Trump's summery style. The story continues Target, Ivanka Trump, sneakers Buy: Universal Thread Brittin Trainers, $ 25. Ash, Ivanka Trump, sneakers Buy: Ash Fury Bis Trainers, $ 185. Keds, Ivanka Trump, sneakers Buy: Keds Crew Kick 75 sneakers, $ 70.

