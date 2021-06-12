Shama Sikander’s summer fashion is complete in a stunning striped ensemble





There is always a point where we want to move away from basic Indian clothing and lean towards western chic in a striking fashionable outfit. Easy-to-use coordinating sets are a hit this summer. Whether it’s Sara Ali Khan’s floral number or Huma Qureshi’s sporty number, coordinating ensembles have become a mainstay of the trend chart. And this time the stripes absolutely dominate our hearts. We all have our eyes on actress Shama Sikander as she tops our list of fashion goals in a stunning striped ensemble. The actress was seen wearing a cute white striped ensemble, consisting of a cropped top with a plunging neckline and a fitted maxi skirt. We love the way she accentuated the look with minimalist jewelry and strappy flats. Swirlster chooses coordinating sets for you Shama Sikander’s fashion choices are a mix of everything and her monochrome ensemble is proof that pink-colored ensembles are a must-have for summers. The actress was seen wearing a pink ensemble consisting of a cropped sleeveless t-shirt and a fitted skirt with fitted details. She upgraded the look by adding a sporty touch by pairing the look with white sneakers. Nailing that neon shade might be a task for us, but not for Shama Sikander. She’s all the inspiration you need this summer to do it. The actress adorned a beautiful neon blazer with a black bralette. We love the way she balanced the shiny blazer with a black bralette and a pleated midi skirt. It’s the perfect look we need to rock our summer days. Whether it’s stunning chic sets or casual sports sets, Shama Sikander knows how to kill it all. Seen adorning a blue sports ensemble, the actress opted for a monochrome style consisting of a suspender bralette and yoga pants. To browse more fashion products, click here Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







