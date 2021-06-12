Lukaku responds to Russian criticism ruthlessly

Russia 0



ROMELU LUKAKU only needed a blow, a gesture and five words to put smiles back on football fans across Europe in a match that was nearly called off as a result of the experience of Christian Eriksen’s imminent death earlier in the night.

Belgium striker Lukaku has reminded many, with the notable and perhaps obvious exception of thousands of Russian fans, of what is edifying in “the beautiful game”.

The pre-game atmosphere was subdued to say the least as Lukaku knelt down and raised his fist in defiance of the standing Russian team as he was booed along with his teammates by what looked like the majority of the 30,000 at the Zenit stadium in St. Petersburg. .

Then he let his feet do the talking as he put the world’s highest ranked team on the road to victory with a clinical finish before yelling into a TV camera “Chris, Chris, I love you”.

That was his message to Eriksen, the Inter Milan teammate with whom he marked his first season in Italian football by winning the Serie A title.

The relief was tangible and this sudden resumption of Euro 2020 action was the best way out of the pain and angst for Eriksen’s safety felt throughout the football community.

Add to that the pressure on Lukaku to be his country’s most important player in the absence of injured duo Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne and it’s easy to see why the former Chelsea and Manchester United striker felt so emotional.

Besides Lukaku, Belgium had Eriksen’s former Tottenham friend Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in action.

Emotions were clearly high for manager Roberto Martinez, who had an extremely brief pre-match conversation in which he hinted that he thought the game could have been postponed before saying it was a real shock .

Right off the bat, we have teammates in this outfit and players who have shared a lot of time with Eriksen. There is real meaning in sending our empathy. We hope he will have full speed of recovery. “

Even without two of their best players, Belgium should deepen, if not win, this tournament and justify its golden generation of extremely talented players.

Winning in Russia was a pretty solid opening statement and they are now clearly the favorites to win this group with games to come against Denmark and Finland.

Russia were looking to make the most of their home advantage on a decent start before Lukaku struck after just ten minutes.

Andrei Semenov gave in to the pressure as he let a fairly harmless cross squirm in his legs to Lukaku, who quickly took control and sent goalkeeper Anton Shunin the wrong way with a low left-footed shot.

Lukaku, who scored four goals in the 2018 World Cup final, has now scored 22 goals in 19 international appearances since then.

Pair that with his prowess in Italy and it’s no wonder new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to break the bank to bring the 28-year-old back to London.

Belgium, without being brilliant, could now play with freedom and continued to look relaxed and in control despite losing Timothy Castagne to a nasty head injury shortly before half-time.

Shunin, who has never recovered from conceding the first game, offered Castagne substitute Thomas Meunier his second goal by parrying a weak save on his way.

It was another simple but clinical finish and no more than their attacking intent deserved.

Russia never recovered and rarely threatened after the break, with boos from the crowd now focused on their own players.

And it was only fitting that Lukaku ended the night on a high note with an even better finish in the 88th minute.

BELGIUM: Courtois 6, Alderweireld 6, Boyata 6, Vertonghen 6 (Vermaelen 77), Tielemans 7, Lukaku 8, Carrasco 6 (Praet 77), Mertens 6 (E.Hazard 72), T Hazard 6, Dendoncker 7, Castagne 6 ( Miller 27). Subtitles: Mignolet, Sels, Denayer, Benteke, Chadli, Batshuayi, Trossard, Doku.

RUSSIA: Shunin 4, Fernandes 6, Semenov 5, Ozdoev 5, Barinov 5 (Diveev 45), Zobnin 6, Dzhikiya 6, Golovin 6, Zhirkov 5 (Karavaev 43), Dzyuba 6, Kuzyaev 5 (Cheryshev 29, Al Miranchuk 63) … Subtitles: Dyupin, Safonov, Diveev, Karavaev, Sobolev, Zabolotny, Zhemaletdinov, Ionov, Evgenyev, Mukhin.

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain) 6.