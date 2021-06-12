At a glance: Winnebago County





Rockford Rescue Mission receives grants ROCKFORD Rockford Rescue Mission recently received two grants totaling over $ 11,500 for its work! Men’s Life Recovery Center and Program. The Swedish American Caring for our Community Grant has provided $ 6,609 for computers, monitors, television, chairs, printer and food preparation table for certification training. Everything will be used in the Works! Center. The Rockford area continues to suffer from the highest unemployment rate in Illinois at nearly 10%, more than double the state’s overall rate. The works! The Center is responding to this crisis by linking people to education, job preparation, employability, networking and ensuring stable and sustainable employment. JL Clark awarded $ 4,900 for the Men’s Life Recovery program. As a state of Illinois certified recovery house, Rockford Rescue Mission offers a 10-step faith-based recovery model for relapse prevention. The mission is in the process of redesigning the rooms of the men’s life recovery program. The original furniture is 21 years old, but Rockford Rescue is now in the final phase of replacing all room furniture. The funds will be used to purchase new nightstands, storage cabinets and desks. Nicholas Conservatory hosts an exhibition of carnivorous plants ROCKFORD The Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens in Rockford Park Districts, 1354 N. Second St., will be holding the new Savage Gardens: The Real and Imaginary World of Carnivorous Plants exhibit from June 26 to November 7. Visitors can learn about the plants’ delicate environments and how they developed their unique adaptations, and also discover interactive sculptures that provide a bird’s-eye view of this flora. The exhibit features three large multimedia sculptures from Tork Industrial ARTifacts, Inc., a company based in Columbus, Ohio. The sculptures are large versions of various carnivorous plants, two of which are interactive. The exhibition is accompanied by a selection of large hand-painted canvases, each depicting a species of carnivorous plant painted in a dark and original circus style. Multiple exhibition areas will showcase dozens of carnivorous plant species, including Venus fly traps, pitcher plants, trumpet plants, butterworts and sundews. Since many carnivorous plants are small, special areas will allow visitors to get a close-up view of these adapted plants. Throughout the months of the exhibition, the program of the conservatories will present themes linked to carnivorous plants; the theme will also be showcased at the Conservatories’ Garden Gate gift shop, where educational items on the theme of carnivorous plants will be available. Tickets will go on sale from June 25. U of I Extension will offer a free garden conference ROCHELLE The University of Illinois Extension will be offering the free Whats Happening in the Garden lecture at 1:00 PM on July 11 at The Kitchen Table Gardens, 7034 S. Klondike Road. Ogle County Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about the garden. Anyone with questions about home gardens is encouraged to submit photos and questions a week before the program so gardeners are ready to help with the diagnosis. For a reasonable accommodation to participate, call 815-732-2191 or email [email protected] To submit questions: [email protected]; [email protected]

