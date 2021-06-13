Stella McCartney says fashion is one of the most harmful industries





Stella McCartney urged world leaders to stop penalizing those who do good and push the fashion industry to make sustainable choices. On Friday, June 11, the leaders of nine global companies, including the fashion designer, met with world leaders at the G7 summit to discuss accelerating sustainable investing. Ahead of the meeting, McCartney said Sky News it will be a great opportunity to shed light on an industry that has gone under the radar forever on sustainable development issues. The designer, who is the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney and late animal rights activist Linda McCartney, launched her namesake brand in 2001. The brand does not use animal-derived materials such as leather, feathers, skin or fur in its products and is committed to being gentler to Mother Earth, a philosophy that McCartney says is rare in the fashion industry. advised I don’t think anyone really knows that fashion is one of the most harmful industries. I don’t think they know that 150 million trees are cut down for viscose, when I managed to get sustainable wood pulp from Sweden. I’m desperate to understand some of the facts and the reality that the fashion industry is out of date, she said. McCartney urged world leaders to review their policies and incentivize young designers, explaining that current tax laws penalize those who attempt to implement sustainable practices. I have no incentive at all, in fact I can be hit with a tax of up to 30 percent if I export any item other than leather to the United States and have to put it in my margins, and it doesn’t help me as a business and I’m penalized for doing good if you will, she said. If I put a strip of pigskin on this vegan product, my tax is exempt. So that’s the kind of conversations I want to have, I want to be encouraged to work that way, she explained. Since its launch two decades ago, McCartney has sought out suppliers who can produce the same materials used in the fashion industry in a more sustainable manner. She said she hopes governments will invest in them for a sustainable future. Sixty percent of everything I do that is positive is just about how I supply my raw materials. I have the solutions. So I hope that if we can take these small companies that I work with, and we can [ask] guys like this to invest in them, then they can sit down at the table and we can increase that, and we can replace the convention with a sustainable future, she said.

