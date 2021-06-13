Doctor Strange is officially undressed for the first time





Doctor Strange is officially undressed for what may be the first time in his life when he arrives at the X-Men’s Hellfire Gala in Marauders # 21.

This article contains spoilers forMarauders # 21. Doctor strange is officially underdressed for the first time in her life. Stephen Strange was a wealthy and successful man, but when he became Sorcerer Supreme he adopted a fad of his own. Whatever the circumstances, Doctor Strange presents himself in his own unique style. But Strange doesn’t just wear these clothes because they suit his tastes. No, they are a combination of traditional mystical clothing and items with a rich history and even enchantments covering them. The most famous part of Strange’s clothing is, of course, the Levitating Cloak. It was a gift he received from the Ancient One after triumphing in the battle against Dread Dormammu, though he was destroyed and reformed by Strange in a feat that truly impressed the Living Tribunal. It’s easily one of the most impressive and important artifacts that Strange has. But, it’s hard to deny that this sort of clothing makes Strange fit in with a crowd. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: X-Men: Marvel’s Smartest Mutant Admits His One Weakness But inMarauders# 21 of Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli, Doctor Strange is delighted to find himself underdressed – for what may be the first time in his life. He’s a guest at the Hellfire Gala, and like most superheroes, he shows up in work attire. But even Doctor Strange’s clothes are nothing compared to the mutant fashions on display at the Hellfire Gala, with Krakoa’s best mutants wearing clothes created by mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation. The other heroes are more than a little overwhelmed with the experience, but Doctor Strange is thrilled. Of course, there is a sense in which Doctor Strange always shows up inMarauders # 21. Most of the heroes arrive on Krakoa through the mutant gateways, carrying Krakoa flowers on their chests. But Strange teleports, a clever way of reminding mutants that he doesn’t need their biotech. It is a subtle continuation of a theme that began inSavage avengers # 0, where Doctor Strange recruited Magik for a mission – and had to remind the mutants that he is the Supreme Wizard of this whole plane of reality, which means that even Krakoa is his responsibility just as much as New York. Even though the mutants insist that no human can tread its shores, they can visit her whenever they want. It will be interesting to see how the X-Men react to this, however. When Strange visited Krakoa, he sensed they were using magic; it is quite possible that they are looking to find a way to block his portals. There is a subtle tug-of-war between the X Men and Doctor strange right now, and it’s far from over. More: X-Men Villain Calls Out The Scariest Part Of Their Resurrection Ritual Marvel’s Wonder Woman faces an enemy who ate Asgard

About the Author Thomas bacon

(3886 articles published)

Tom Bacon is one of the screenwriters for Screen Rant, and he’s frankly amused that his childhood is back – and this time it’s cool. Tom generally focuses on the various superhero franchises, as well as Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Star Trek; it’s also a great comic book reader. Over the years, Tom has built a solid relationship with some aspects of the different fan communities and is a moderator on some of Facebook’s biggest MCU and X-Men groups. Previously, he wrote entertainment news and articles for Movie Pilot. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Tom still has a strong connection to his alma mater; in fact, in his spare time he is a volunteer chaplain. He is heavily involved in his local church, and anyone who consults him on Twitter will quickly learn that he is interested in British politics as well. More from Thomas Bacon







