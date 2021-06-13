Southington Wins LL Class Crown Against Fashionable Ludlowe

WEST HAVEN – As Jazmin Lasane slowly walked towards the batter’s surface, she understood the gravity of the situation.

With two strikeouts and the winning run for third place late in the seventh round of the LL-Class State Championship, the pressure was mounting for the senior who knew this could be the last at bat of her high school career.

As she settled between the chalk, the pressure and fear faded. It was his time.

“I knew I had to do something,” Lasane said. “I had to contribute somehow. Before that I was overwhelmed, but as soon as I stepped into the box it was slammed from my mind. I had to be aggressive and the first pitch was there. I swung and things happen when you swing the bat.





Lasane drove the first pitch into right field for a hit, scoring Ashlyn Desaulniers and sending Southington into a frenzy, having won her second LL Class title in as many seasons.

“It was amazing,” said Lasane. “I’ve never really felt it before, maybe on a smaller scale, but in a state championship it meant everything to me, being able to do it for the team. It was amazing.”

Southington had entered the final frame behind Fairfield Ludlowe 3-2, but after a single RBI tie from Lauren Verrilli and winner Lasane, Southington defended their title 4-3.

“I think every time we’ve been down this year we’ve come back in the round, except for our second game of the year,” said Southington coach Davina Hernandez. “This has been our staple, respond. Our mindset and motto has been “Get it back and more”.

Desaulniers, the Blue Knights center fielder, was named tournament MVP, going 3 for 3 in the final with a brace, two runs and a walk.

“It was a very good game overall,” said Desaulniers. “We knew we had to fight to beat them, it wouldn’t be an easy game from the start. We had to fight and I think we just won every round. “

Southington starting pitcher Julia Panarella took the win, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four. It was his second state championship victory.

“Julia is incredibly resilient,” Hernandez said. “She’s very underrated as a pitcher and is one of the best we’ve ever had at Southington. She won two state championships and I couldn’t be happier for her.

“Since I was younger, my goal has always been to be a varsity pitcher and win a state championship,” said Panarella. “The fact that I have to do it twice is even better than my dream.”

Southington was the first to break through the scoreboard, when Desaulniers stole home in a first and third situation for a 1-0 lead.

Ludlowe responded in the fourth on a two-run homerun from Chelsea Villar, giving the Falcons their first lead.

Panarella limited Ludlowe to two points, allowing Southington to tie him in fifth on an illegal pitch with a runner in third.

“The rule was that on illegal ground it’s a dead ball and all the runners come forward,” Hernandez said. “Recently they changed it so that the riders don’t move forward, but you can move forward at your own risk, which we have done. When the pitcher and receiver started talking, the ball was still alive.

With two outs and one early in the seventh, Ludlowe Della Jackson’s right fielder tripled to regain a one-point lead.

“The whole time we were confident,” said Panarella. “We have played a lot of close games this year and I think that has prepared us. I don’t know if that prepared them as they haven’t had a lot of close games but for us we brought the energy and everyone did their job.

Southington completed his comeback to win his 19th state title in program history and his seventh in the past nine seasons.

“Our season started off a bit tough, we knew we just wanted to get better every day and that’s exactly what we did,” said Hernandez. “They worked hard, pushed each other and raised the bar for each other.”

Southington (26-1) suffered their only loss in their second game, but have won in their last 25 games.

“It’s great, last year was really hard not to play the sport they love,” said Hernandez. “I’m really glad they got to defend him, especially in a year when a lot of people probably thought we wouldn’t.”

“It’s the best team to be a part of,” said Desaulniers. “Everyone has come together so well from the start. It was an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Fairfield Ludlowe finished his season 23-1 and as CFIAC champion. Participation in this year’s state championship was the first in the history of the program.

“It has been a special season,” said Ludlowe coach Lou Bunosso. “When I started at Ludlowe, these seniors were my first class. We put it on the board that we would win the CFIU and be in the state final. We made our high school history and I think we laid the foundation for the future of the program.

SOUTHINGTON 4, LUDLOWE 3

LUDLOWE 000 200 1 – 3 9 2

SOUTHINGTON 100 010 2 —4 7 1

Drums: S — Julia Panarella (W) and Kaitlynn Griffin. FL — Alex Lewey, Anna Gedacht (L, 5) and Caitlyn Romero.