Chicago bridal boutique wants to give dresses to couples in need

A new bridal boutique opens in Chicago. She wants to give wedding dresses to couples facing serious health problems.

Video transcript

TANJA BABICH: There is a new bridal boutique in Chicago this month. And before the grand opening, Wish Upon A Dress is having a big sample sale, featuring thousands of dresses at low prices. And 100% of the proceeds go to Wish Upon A Wedding, a non-profit organization that helps organize weddings and vow renewals for couples facing serious illness.

Lindsay Mackey is the president of Wish Upon A Wedding. Thanks, Lindsay, for being with us.

LINDSAY MACKEY: Yes. Thank you very much for having us here today.

TANJA BABICH: Can you start by telling us more about the mission of Wish Upon A Wedding?

LINDSAY MACKEY: Yes. The mission is therefore really to be able to renew vows and marriages to couples who are terminally ill or whose circumstances have changed their lives. Wish Upon A Wedding was established in 2009 with this vision, and we have been able to grant over 165 weddings during that time.

TANJA BABICH: So tell us about the sample sale you have coming up.

LINDSAY MACKEY: Yes. So we created Wish Upon A Dress in order to support the fundraising needs of Wish Upon A Wedding. We recently moved our entire inventory here to Chicago. And to kick off our new location, which is at 660 West Lake, we’re going to have a sample sale where you can find wedding dresses ranging from $ 150 to $ 350.

These are designer dresses that we receive through our partnership with designers, and in particular from BHLDN, ​​which has been a great partner for us throughout the creation of this program.

TANJA BABICH: I’m looking at some of the names you have here as well as BHLDN. I see Jenny Yoo, Amsale, Willowby. How do you sell these–

LINDSAY MACKEY: [INAUDIBLE]

TANJA BABICH: How to sell these dresses at such an affordable price?

LINDSAY MACKEY: So we are so lucky that these designers and partners provide us with the dresses for free. They are a complete gift on their part. So, that we can cut them down at significantly discounted rates, we are so lucky, and this is really what allows us to raise so much money to provide these wedding vows to the couples who deserve it.

The story continues

TANJA BABICH: Lindsay, very briefly, walk me through the process. It’s … You have very strict rules on how it works. I feel like it’s … I feel like it’s a race. So tell us how it’s going to be.

LINDSAY MACKEY: Yes. The sale will therefore take place next Saturday, July 19. It will be from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Buyers will have 30 minutes in the store to purchase over 7,000 dresses that we have in our inventory. Bridesmaids dresses, mother of the bride dresses, evening dresses and, of course, wedding dresses. During these 30 minutes, you will not be allowed to try anything. Because of the reduced rates, we really want buyers to be able to come in, pick up a dress because of these drastically reduced prices, and then walk away with, hopefully, a beautiful dress for their big day. And we’ll allow– Oh. Sorry.

TANJA BABICH: No that’s okay.

LINDSAY MACKEY: We will allow 10 people at a time. Obviously things are starting to open up and stuff like that. But we want people to have a really good experience browsing the huge amounts of dresses that we have.

TANJA BABICH: And it’s by appointment only. Lindsay, thank you very much. Don’t forget that this sample sale takes place on Saturday 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The bridal boutique does not open by appointment until June 28. We will be posting links to the store and how you can submit a couple for a wish wedding on abc7chicago.com.