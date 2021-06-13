Sightings of ‘naked man’ in park worry New York residents

The Upper West Siders are raising concerns about naked men roaming the neighborhood, including Theodore Roosevelt and Riverside Parks.

Five people have spotted the birthday suitors over the past week, with three reports of a naked man outside the 17-1 / 2-acre Roosevelt Park, which surrounds the American Museum of Natural History.

Last Saturday morning at around 10:30 am, Maria Danzilo was walking east on West 81st Street between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues when she “observed a tall man wearing no clothes except a colorful bob. vivid and in a black shirt draped behind her shoulders, pointing towards me, ”she posted on a UWS Facebook group.

“There were several pedestrians near me, as well as a number of people, including young children, sitting on the benches to the left of where the man was walking,” Danzilo, city council candidate wrote. . She said she asked the man to “put on his clothes” and called 911.

When informed that the naked man did not have a gun, the 911 operator passed Danzilo to EMS, who informed them that they had heard of him during “another call but were unable to locate the man, ”Danzilo said. She directed the medics to the location and was then informed by someone she knew that he had observed the naked man “erect” “smoking drugs, possibly K2”.

Finally, while the two Good Samaritans “were waiting at the corner of the 78th and Columbus … the man voluntarily agreed to get into the ambulance.”

Another Upper West Side woman posted that she saw the man naked as she and her 8-year-old “walked to a children’s birthday party right outside the park entrance.”

Two days later, there was another disturbing sighting of a wild nude just half a mile from Riverside Park.

“An obviously mentally ill man was walking through the park completely naked. I can’t believe what happened to our neighborhood and our park, ”posted a woman who saw the man.

“I saw him too and he chased me and my dog ​​out of the park,” replied a scared commentator. “Very grateful for the brave action of a runner who stepped in and eventually pulled us all away (and called the police). Not the best start to Monday morning.

Cops made 375 arrests for public obscenity in 2019 compared to 178 in 2020, down 53%, according to the NYPD. As of June 6, there had been 78 arrests for public obscenity in 2021, the department said.

In June 2020, the NYPD arrested the so-called “naked Jesus” in Washington Square Parks after a naked brawl.

After days of looking away, the cops stepped in to arrest Matthew Mishefski, the homeless man who calls himself the Son of God Lord Savior Jesus Christ and who had taken up residence often without clothes since May 2020 in the dry Washington fountain. . Square park.

Mishefski, now 26, told the Post at the time that he was from the Wyoming Valley in Pennsylvania and said he had autism.

“There are cases where people clearly need medical attention and there are cases where individuals are taken into custody and arrested,” said a police source, adding “if someone is in the middle of driving drugs and naked or having a medical episode, officers are said to consider taking them to hospital for treatment.

Matthew Mishefski in Washington Square Park on August 18, 2020. GNMiller / NYPost

Mishefski is not the one doing the nudes this time around, according to the witnesses’ descriptions; but the NYPD told the Post that “Jesus” had sinned once again since the fiasco at the fountain last year.

At around 8:15 pm on May 19, cops put a collar on clothed Mishefski after he was observed writing graffiti – of which “God was found guilty” – on the ark inside Washington Square Park, authorities said. An NYPD spokesperson said: “He went limp when the police arrested him.”