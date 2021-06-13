Fashion
Timing is all about new events and fashion collections
Missing rainbow
Globally, the fashion industry’s status as an ally of LGBTQ issues is pretty much acquired, to the point that it is viewed as a stereotype of the industry by the general public. When Pride Month arrives in the United States in June, there is usually an influx of international watchers asking how Japanese fashion honors the month. In this case, the news is not news.
While some fashion retail groups like Marui have been strong supporters and arguably left the most tangible mark on urban spaces by transferring a significant proportion of outdoor advertising space to the brand awareness of Pride, the impact overall industry is decidedly toned down. However, given the proliferation of mockery, especially online, from companies imposing messages of solidarity in the name of public relations, silence may be preferable.
Yet it is nonetheless remarkable that small brands do not express their values, reluctant to isolate themselves as a brand worn only by LGBTQ people. The men’s underwear brand Toot, which quickly expanded its global presence as a whole, and in Taiwan in particular, is one of the most knowledgeable in this area.
One of the few national fashion brands to have a booth at Japan’s biggest pride event, Tokyo Rainbow Pride, the brand releases capsule collections for the occasion every year without alienating its user base in major department stores such as Mitsukoshi, Seibu and Tokyu. Considering that the brand already has to grapple with the deeply moribund notion that men who care about looking good in their underwear are effeminate, it’s no small feat.
This year the (virtual) parade and weeklong festival took place from April 24 to May 5. Although the calendar of pride festivals is scattered all over the world, the pride month is fixed. The fact that Tokyo Rainbow Pride consistently falls before Pride Month interrupts some degree of synergy with the global calendar and potentially prevents fashion brands and global media from creating a more cohesive sense of occasion.
Old media, new look
The question of timing is also the one that plagues Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo. Taking place every two years in March and October, it falls after every major European and North American fashion week. It’s not just a question of other collections stealing thunder, it’s a major budget question. Buyers and the industry as a whole need to plan for what will be on their shelves months in advance, and asking them to reserve a percentage of their budget for Tokyo when they are already looking at racks in Paris is a challenge. cut.
Exacerbating the situation, not only did the strict restrictions on international travel prevent the media and foreign buyers from attending the March festivities, but they also kept the domestic media out. As such, there has been very little media coverage beyond the industry bubble.
To fill this gap, the media and e-commerce platform SeeNowTokyo, which launched a free magazine to try and highlight the best of the latest Tokyo fashion week. While it’s only in Japanese for now, for a high-quality, full-color, 100-page print and digital publication, free is a great price.
Beyond the key looks, there are 11 interviews with current generation figures including Balmungs Hachi, DressedUndresseds Takeshi Kitazawa and Keisuke Yoshida. If you are not in the know, this is the best way to come back.
You can request a physical copy of the number for free online or pick up a copy at a number of outlets.
In time
Further proving that timing is everything, at the time of publication, a new collection from streetwear label Takashi Kumagais Wind and Sea will likely be out of print for a long time. In conjunction with 1996 PlayStation cult classic PaRappa the Rapper, the collection was discontinued on May 29. Your luck might be better if you visit the Wind and Seas physical stores in Tokyo and Osaka.
Rhythm playing perfectly encapsulated ’90s Japanese hip-hop culture, albeit in a rather ridiculous way, and continues to resonate well with players today.
Half the allure may be nostalgia, but the enduring character designs and graphics clearly have the power to reach a new generation as well. If more proof was needed, besides the main collection of streetwear essentials, there are home decor items and kids’ sizes so the whole family can jump in and make their way into the retro world of PaRappa. the rapper.
In a time of both disinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing you can help us tell the story well.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]