Timing is all about new events and fashion collections

Globally, the fashion industry’s status as an ally of LGBTQ issues is pretty much acquired, to the point that it is viewed as a stereotype of the industry by the general public. When Pride Month arrives in the United States in June, there is usually an influx of international watchers asking how Japanese fashion honors the month. In this case, the news is not news.

While some fashion retail groups like Marui have been strong supporters and arguably left the most tangible mark on urban spaces by transferring a significant proportion of outdoor advertising space to the brand awareness of Pride, the impact overall industry is decidedly toned down. However, given the proliferation of mockery, especially online, from companies imposing messages of solidarity in the name of public relations, silence may be preferable.

Yet it is nonetheless remarkable that small brands do not express their values, reluctant to isolate themselves as a brand worn only by LGBTQ people. The men’s underwear brand Toot, which quickly expanded its global presence as a whole, and in Taiwan in particular, is one of the most knowledgeable in this area.

One of the few national fashion brands to have a booth at Japan’s biggest pride event, Tokyo Rainbow Pride, the brand releases capsule collections for the occasion every year without alienating its user base in major department stores such as Mitsukoshi, Seibu and Tokyu. Considering that the brand already has to grapple with the deeply moribund notion that men who care about looking good in their underwear are effeminate, it’s no small feat.

This year the (virtual) parade and weeklong festival took place from April 24 to May 5. Although the calendar of pride festivals is scattered all over the world, the pride month is fixed. The fact that Tokyo Rainbow Pride consistently falls before Pride Month interrupts some degree of synergy with the global calendar and potentially prevents fashion brands and global media from creating a more cohesive sense of occasion.

The question of timing is also the one that plagues Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo. Taking place every two years in March and October, it falls after every major European and North American fashion week. It’s not just a question of other collections stealing thunder, it’s a major budget question. Buyers and the industry as a whole need to plan for what will be on their shelves months in advance, and asking them to reserve a percentage of their budget for Tokyo when they are already looking at racks in Paris is a challenge. cut.

Exacerbating the situation, not only did the strict restrictions on international travel prevent the media and foreign buyers from attending the March festivities, but they also kept the domestic media out. As such, there has been very little media coverage beyond the industry bubble.

To fill this gap, the media and e-commerce platform SeeNowTokyo, which launched a free magazine to try and highlight the best of the latest Tokyo fashion week. While it’s only in Japanese for now, for a high-quality, full-color, 100-page print and digital publication, free is a great price.

Beyond the key looks, there are 11 interviews with current generation figures including Balmungs Hachi, DressedUndresseds Takeshi Kitazawa and Keisuke Yoshida. If you are not in the know, this is the best way to come back.

You can request a physical copy of the number for free online or pick up a copy at a number of outlets.

Further proving that timing is everything, at the time of publication, a new collection from streetwear label Takashi Kumagais Wind and Sea will likely be out of print for a long time. In conjunction with 1996 PlayStation cult classic PaRappa the Rapper, the collection was discontinued on May 29. Your luck might be better if you visit the Wind and Seas physical stores in Tokyo and Osaka.

Rhythm playing perfectly encapsulated ’90s Japanese hip-hop culture, albeit in a rather ridiculous way, and continues to resonate well with players today.

Half the allure may be nostalgia, but the enduring character designs and graphics clearly have the power to reach a new generation as well. If more proof was needed, besides the main collection of streetwear essentials, there are home decor items and kids’ sizes so the whole family can jump in and make their way into the retro world of PaRappa. the rapper.

