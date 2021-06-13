Eng vs NZ 2021 2nd test Edgbaston

Had the England team barged into a wedding, spilled the cake and shouted “it’s a goat!” they hardly could have pooped at the party anymore.

Edgbaston’s test Saturday was meant to be a celebration. A chance for the English fans to rejoice in the company of their comrades and to revel in the chance to watch the national team on the ground which they call their “fortress” for the first time in almost two years.

Instead, it became something approaching a wake. With England on the verge of their first home loss since 2014 and their first against New Zealand this century, the dances and chants that filled the floor for the first two hours of the day gave way to shocked mumbles and disgusted tutting.

Surely it was not the party that the crowd of disguised punters had anticipated. Instead, we were treated to the surreal sight of a plethora of nuns (presumably in disguise, it seems risky to ask) sipping their pints in quiet reflection with moderate lobsters (again, probably disguises, although you see strange things floating in the canals of Birmingham). Yet no one was less disguised than the England team. Some of them came as hitters after all.

There is some mitigation for England. It’s not so much that they’re without three top picks – New Zealand made six changes for this game, remember – or that they’re an unusually young batting team. Lord’s squad included England’s youngest top seven to ever meet for a home test.

It’s more that they face opponents who are simply better than them. New Zealand is great. They have enviable depth in their couture bowling, they put a hefty price tag on their wickets, and they can catch the wind in the drawstring. It is not a shame to be beaten by them.

So those at the Eric Hollies booth chanting “Who are you?” as the New Zealand players not required for this match made their way to the training ground (yes England were beaten by something approaching an A team), will hopefully know now: a fraction of the resources available in England, come from teaching them a lesson on how to play trial cricket.

It is pride that irritates England the most. Pride that thinks it can compete – and sell tickets, of course – with one of the best test teams in the world while resting players who favor limited cricket. Pride who talks about their scouting system like every eventuality has been considered, then chooses a keeper who looks mildly astonished whenever he manages to hang on to the ball. The pride of a training system which nowadays allows hitters to ‘get by on their own’ and has allowed some of the more technically deficient players to fight together in an English team.

There is also a touch of pride in having a coach for each discipline. This includes a spin-bowling trainer for a side without a top and a commissioning trainer for a side that can barely catch the bus. Statistics shown by Sky in the middle of the afternoon session showed that no test team has had a lower percentage of chances taken in slips in the past three years. Given that the English goalkeeper and the thin-leg outfielder also lost chances on Saturday and an image emerges of a team that has historically been poor in this regard.

You feel for England bowlers. While for about an hour on Saturday morning even they lost the intrigue for a while – the first hour of the day was arguably England’s most jagged on the pitch in a few years – they are generally admirably menacing and consistent .

But they don’t stand a chance thanks to a batting team as fragile as poppadoms and, bowling attacks around the world, just as easy to gobble up. This does not give James Anderson and co time to recover between sets and no reasonable totals to try to defend. This English side contains two of the greatest crimps the country has ever produced and also possibly its fastest bowler of all time. Their efforts are wasted on what could be the weakest batting lineup England have presented in many years.

Dom Sibley rims one to slide Getty Images

If that seems overkill to you, take a look at the career averages and compare them to other low points in their testing history. Apart from Joe Root, the team’s only undisputed world-class hitter, no one else averages 34. Even when England were beaten 5-0 by the West Indies in 1984 , or Australia in 2006-07 and 2013-14, their lineups contained several good hitters. Even when they lost to New Zealand in 1999 it looks stronger than that. You can take a look at the dashboards and names to form your own opinion.

The ECB knows the reasons for the stickiness of the stick. Everyone reading this knows the reasons. As the board continues to disrespect first-class national cricket – whether with the limited schedules, regulations or prioritization of games – they will continue to struggle to produce hitters with the skills and discipline for cricket d ‘trial. This is not rocket science; the ECB will reap what it sows.

There is no future in England claiming that the return of Ben Stokes will cure all ills. Of course, he’s a good player who would boost any team. But the top five English lined up here were the first five they entered to face India and Australia. It is unreasonable to expect Stokes to continue producing the miracles we have seen at Leeds and Lord to hide the shortcomings of his teammates.

To be fair to the England selection, you can see why they felt they needed an extra hitter. They probably needed a dozen more hitters. And you can see why they didn’t think they needed a top on the fourth or fifth day. There will be hardly any play.

But there are very few positives to be taken from this performance. Not only is a proud home record on the verge of being lost, but the arrival of India presents a real challenge for the next series. Australia will no longer watch with a chuckle; they will fear that the Ashes are not competitive. And if there’s one thing English cricket hates more than Australian derision, it’s Australian sympathy.