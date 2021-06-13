Moment of University of Florida student donating shoes and clothes to homeless man leads to TikTok virus fame

A heartwarming moment when a Florida A&M University senior gives clothes and shoes to a homeless man by the side of the freeway
Seniors at the University of Florida were told about TikTok after they were seen donating shoes and clothes to homeless people.
The video of the incredible moment was captured by TikTok user @amburandlex and posted on Monday, but it is not known when it was shot.
In the video, you can see a shirtless man, later identified as Senior Javanese Richardson of Florida A&M, stripping his shoes and clothes from the trunk of a car at a freeway stop.
A helping hand was provided from the I-10 and North Monroe Street exits in Tallahassee.
A homeless man in Tallahassee received good deeds from Jabari Richardson.
Richardson can be seen pulling shoes and clothes out of the trunk of his car on the freeway
The homeless man, wearing a face mask and cardboard sign, gratefully accepted Richardson’s clothes before leaving when he returned to the driver’s seat of the car.
“I don’t know this young man, but he deserves to go viral,” the driver wrote in a video, identifying the location of the good deeds as Tallahassee.
Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett’s song “The Good Ones” plays in the background of a video that has been watched and counted by over 5.3 million people.
The hashtags included in the posts include “#DADMOVES” and “#helpingthehomeless”.
Richardson told WTXL he is in the process of moving and has decided to leave some of his belongings to those in need.
“When I was growing up my mom always told me there were a lot of people struggling with me,” Richardson said.
A homeless man with a cardboard sign gratefully accepts Richardson’s clothes before leaving when he returns to the driver’s seat of the car.
Richardson said he was in the process of moving and decided to drop things off for those in need.
He also said he was not immediately aware that he had become famous on TikTok.
Richardson knew the luck of his life and began to act with the man he saw by the side of the road.
“Not everyone is blessed like me. My mother always had clothes and shoes on my back. I definitely take it for granted. You can. Everything can disappear in the blink of an eye. “
