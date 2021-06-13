Moment of University of Florida student donating shoes and clothes to homeless man leads to TikTok virus fame

Seniors at the University of Florida were told about TikTok after they were seen donating shoes and clothes to homeless people.

The video of the incredible moment was captured by TikTok user @amburandlex and posted on Monday, but it is not known when it was shot.

In the video, you can see a shirtless man, later identified as Senior Javanese Richardson of Florida A&M, stripping his shoes and clothes from the trunk of a car at a freeway stop.

A helping hand was provided from the I-10 and North Monroe Street exits in Tallahassee.

The homeless man, wearing a face mask and cardboard sign, gratefully accepted Richardson’s clothes before leaving when he returned to the driver’s seat of the car.

“I don’t know this young man, but he deserves to go viral,” the driver wrote in a video, identifying the location of the good deeds as Tallahassee.

Meanwhile, Gabby Barrett’s song “The Good Ones” plays in the background of a video that has been watched and counted by over 5.3 million people.

The hashtags included in the posts include “#DADMOVES” and “#helpingthehomeless”.

Richardson told WTXL he is in the process of moving and has decided to leave some of his belongings to those in need.

“When I was growing up my mom always told me there were a lot of people struggling with me,” Richardson said.

He also said he was not immediately aware that he had become famous on TikTok.

Richardson knew the luck of his life and began to act with the man he saw by the side of the road.

“Not everyone is blessed like me. My mother always had clothes and shoes on my back. I definitely take it for granted. You can. Everything can disappear in the blink of an eye. “