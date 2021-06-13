Fashion
Get to know the great five-star man Adem Bona
LAS VEGAS – Five-star prospect Adem Bona isn’t just one of the most talented tall men in the 2022 class. He’s one of the most interesting.
Born and raised in Nigeria, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound post moved to Turkey just before turning 14. There he became a prodigy and before the start of the 2020-21 season he moved to the United States to play. in Napa, Calif. Prolific Prep.
Emphatic dunker and rim protector who can really run on the ground, Bona plays the game with passion and has a great personality off the pitch. When he first visited Prolific, most assumed he would end up taking some sort of professional route. However, the college is increasingly looking for Bona. He has yet to organize college tours and is hesitant to list schools because he doesn’t want to leave anyone behind, but programs like BYU, Creighton, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Notre Dame, and USC are among the many. who are starting to open up more dialogue with him.
Learn more about the # 14 ranked player in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Eric Bossi: How was your first year at Prolific Prep and playing basketball in the United States?
Adem Bona: I feel like it was a great experience for me. Coming from Europe and playing in the United States, it’s not easy to adapt. At first I was slow to get along with gambling in the US, but by the end of the year I started to catch up. I feel like it was good for me because it was a different style of basketball and it’s going to be good for me in the long run.
THIS: Your strength and athleticism are easy to see, what other areas of your game do you think you are looking forward to showing in the next year or so?
OF: I can’t wait to show more of my skills. I feel like a good passer and people haven’t really seen me do that. I work on my shooting and my dribbling. Sometimes I try to get the ball on the field, sometimes maybe after a rebound.
THIS: You are going to play U19 for Turkey this summer, are you looking forward to that?
OF: I feel it’s going to be a great experience for me. I’ll play with guys who are a year older than me. Also play different players from all over the world. We’re playing the first game in the United States and it’s going to be crazy for us.
THIS: How proud do you feel to represent your national team?
OF: I am very proud to represent my country. I actually represent two countries, Nigeria and Turkey, and I am very proud to represent both countries. I consider myself Turkish but I was born in Nigeria so I see myself from there too.
THIS: Going to recruiting, in general, what will get you excited about a school?
OF: So, I feel like I’m looking for a school that will let me be myself in the game. Not a school that will force me to go to the post office all the time. I would love to do my thing and move around and use my speed and athleticism and not just post. So I’m looking for a style of play that involves a lot of movement. It’s one of my best assets, going fast and I can use it against guys my size.
THIS: When you first came to America, it was kind of thought you weren’t going to play college football. How serious is college to you?
OF: College is very serious for me. At first, like many others, I didn’t think I was going to go to college. But I came to the United States and I really started to improve and I felt I really had a chance to play in college, so that’s what I want to do.
