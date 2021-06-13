Hannam-dong, rich in fashion and art, has become a cultural center.

A new large space for the new Gallery Foundry Seoul and the Seoul branch of the famous Pace Gallery, as well as a new flagship store for Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci, have opened in downtown Hannam-dong from Seoul. In recent weeks, it has consolidated its position as one of Seoul’s cultural hubs, especially art and fashion.

Foundry Soul, which officially opens Friday, announced its first show on Tuesday. A solo exhibition by young Berlin abstract painter Henning Strasburger and an exhibition by KANGHYUK, a fashion designer duo made up of Choi Kang-hyuk and Choi Kang-hyuk. Son Sann Chance.

According to exhibition curator Park Se-jin, Strassberger creates abstract paintings in complex stages, such as projecting digital drawings onto a canvas and hand-drawing the projected images. It also uses a color palette inspired by the industrial CMYK color spectrum used in printing technology. “In this way, he explores the possibilities of painting in the age of digital imagery,” Park said.

The gallery is a newly established art dealer by TK Corporation, a Busan-based industrial pipe fitting manufacturer, and the building where Gucci opened its second flagship store in South Korea on May 28, Gucci Gaok. It belongs to me. Although it is a building, it is almost invisible from the street because it is in the second basement.

Still, the building is very artistic as Gucci asked Korean artist Park Sunmo, who starred in the Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), to decorate the facade. The artwork depicting the pine forest is made of a layer of stainless steel trellis, and you can see different landscapes depending on the light, the viewer’s angle and the distance.

In South Korea, non-artistic companies rarely set up branches of art dealers, but it is common for such companies to set up museums as part of their artistic sponsorship. Chloe Yun, General Manager of New Gallery and Daughter of TK CEO Yun Sung-deuk, Said: They work in a good environment and sell their work for a reasonable price. That’s why I decided to create a gallery instead of a museum. ”

Meanwhile, the Pace Gallery held a solo exhibition by renowned American artist Sam Gilliam on May 27 in a new space on the second and third floors of the Le Beige building near the Leeum Samsung art museum in Hannam-dong. When the exhibition wraps up on July 10, we will be moving to a rhythmic space in the H Queen building in Hong Kong. This suggests a change in the situation of the Korean art market, which was previously considered less important than Hong Kong.

This exhibition presents nine new works of the “beveled abstract painting” that Gilliam has continuously developed since the 1960s. Inspired by abstract expressionism and mid-20th century American jazz music, he created paintings with textures thick, silent luster and delicately changing colors and tones. “Pace Soul Gallery Director Lee Ruri said.

“Gilliam’s approach to abstract expression is deep and energetic, often after bending, dipping or staining the canvas, and then starting from pure pigments, sawdust, pewter, or other studio floors. Apply thick paint mixed with materials such as debris. “Pace wrote on his website. “Using rakes, steel brushes and other tools, Gilliam exposes a layer of glowing fire-like color that emerges from the ash. “

The linen sliding screens installed in front of some windows and glass doors of the new space are in harmony with the paint. We asked Cho Minsuk of Mass Studies, the architect who designed the entire building, to renovate the interior of the floor in the new space and include traditional Korean elements, says Rhee. Make.

Meanwhile, Hannam-dong, which includes the cityscape called Itaewon, has gradually become a major art area in Seoul since the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art opened in 2004.

Today, the area is home to the Hyundai Card Music Library and Art Center Storage. GanaArt Sounds and GanaArt Nine One are branches of GanaArt, one of the largest galleries in Korea. Amado alternative art space. Gallery Button, considered one of the strongest young galleries. Blue Square musical theater art exhibition space.

Also, the 28-year-old Galerie BHAK gallery and the young art space This Weekend Room, located between the gallery and the collective, moved from Cheongdam-dong to Gangnam to Hannam-dong at the end of the year. last, at the beginning of the year.

There are also flagship stores of fashion brands such as KUHO, Comme des Garçons, and Kolon’s Series Corner, which occasionally hold small art exhibitions.

The Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, which has been practically dormant since 2017, will reopen later this year, in addition to the vitality of Hannam-dong, when the ongoing renovations are completed, according to representatives. Lee Jae-yong, chairman of the Samsung group, was arrested on bribes and other charges in a scandal that led to the impeachment of former president Park Geun-hye, and has been temporarily closed due to a pandemic last year. Therefore, Lee Jae-yong refrained from a special exhibition.

According to art officials, Hannam-dong is located between two important art areas north and south of the Han River, Samcheong-dong and Cheongdam-dong, so it is easy to attract collectors from both regions. In addition, the neighborhood is home to fashion boutiques, designer boutiques, restaurants and cafes that appeal to the so-called MZ generation, or those born in the early 1980s and mid-1990s who have become new. major players in the art market. . ..

MOONSO-YOUNG [[email protected]]