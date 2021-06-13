5 UFC fighters proud of their fashion sense



While MMA doesn't get as massive an audience as other sports like soccer, fighters are nothing short of celebrities. With the increase in their numbers and fame, it is only natural that MMA stars catch up with global trends and be not only presentable but also fashionable. Considering that the UFC is the biggest MMA promotion in the world, it shouldn't come as a surprise that UFC fighters typically lead the fashion bandwagon. Wearing snakeskin, faux fur, and other fashionable clothing on the outside of the Octagon – and 4oz gloves inside the Octagon – is a successful mantra for some stars of the Octagon. UFC. Let's take a look at five UFC fighters who pride themselves on their fashion sense. # 5 – Israel Adesanya his own line of clothing, inspired by his favorite characters and his animated series. It also registered with Puma, becoming the first MMA fighter to secure a sponsorship deal with the sports brand. 'The Last Stylebender' is often seen making public appearances with dapper styles, be it press conferences, interviews or his social media posts. During the UFC 263 press conference, Israel Adesanya asked the crowd who was best dressed between him and his rival, Marvin Vettori. # 4 – Georges St-Pierre Georges St-Pierre is known to dress as a refined gentleman and behave well inside and outside the Octagon. Every time "Rush" showed up for a press conference, it looked like he had come from a GQ photoshoot. Georges st-pierre says MMA Fighting how he started wearing suits and three-pieces to interviews and press conferences long before it was considered cool. He said: "I wore a costume at the press conferences when all the other fighters were laughing at me. (They said) 'Oh look at Saint-Pierre, he's not wearing his godfather. I started doing it. the first. that sort of thing, and I think the image and the way you behave … because the sponsor, the big American companies, are not interested in sponsoring an athlete who is good at his sport but act like an idiot outside the Octagon. They want someone who performs well, of course, but acts like a gentleman outside the Octagon. I figured this out over 10 years ago. a lot of sponsors and a lot of money because of that. They used to laugh at me. Now 10 years later, now they're starting to take it over. " # 3 – Cory Garbrandt revealed that one of the reasons he's doing well inside the Octagon is to get bigger paychecks so he can be trendy on the outside. Speaking of his fashion sense, the 29-year-old said: "For me, I always look on the fashion sites to see what the designers, you know, are coming up with. The new collection before it's released. So I'm always, kind of like, checking out the new style that is. about to fall before it actually falls. " # 2 – Jorge Masvidal said on his podcast with Stephen Thompson: "I love it when he dresses like Tony Montana." Ahead of Jorge Masvidal's rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, he showed up for the showdown wearing a Dolce & Gabbana tracksuit. # 1 – Conor McGregor taken for a ride by the president of the UFC Dana White in Las Vegas in 2013. Conor McGregor is the first UFC fighter to earn $ 1 million in combat salary and is now the highest paid athlete not only in MMA, but in all sports. Due to his love for fame and glory, McGregor is always seen wearing elegant suits, faux fur coats, trendy shoes and million dollar watches. The Irishman has also launched his own clothing line called August McGregor.















