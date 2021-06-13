The caftan for men as a nightwear would be eclectic and flamboyant, but not for me, Nachiket Barve

Fashion designer and costume designer for stars, Nachiket Barve now concocts innovative sets. I am a great foodie and a good cook. Rethinking local ingredients and cooking healthier is what excites me these days and I incorporate both into these platters, which are easy and imaginative, says Barve, as we catch him multitasking, teaching his nephew how to draw plants and keeping his niece and daughter in her bedroom on a Sunday. Barves’ daughter just turned one and you can hear him laughing in the background and that’s also the reason he keeps his bedside tables completely uncluttered!

The bed, says Barve, is a place of comfort and peace and one that resonates with us because in these elusive times, where life is uncertain, it is crucial to switch off before hitting the bag. My before bed routine is to watch 10 minutes of David Attenborough. It helps me sleep more soundly, shares the designer, who was the first to showcase his collection at Buenos Aires Fashion Week (BAFWEEK) in Argentina.

What’s the most fashionable thing you’ve ever worn to bed?

A classic perfume that I personalized in an old and famous apothecary in Florence, Italy.

Who would you raid the nightwear closet with?

I prefer to invade the free space of someone who is sleeping very soundly.

Is the most comfortable fabric for sleeping?

Cotton. It is soft and breathable and comes in many textile innovations.

A caftan for men like a nightwear would be …

Eclectic and flamboyant, but not for me because I’m claustrophobic. Sleeping wrapped in fabric would be a nightmare!

Which celebrity would be a great ambassador for sleepwear?

Jennifer Lopez. The way she looks fresh and fantastic all the time has to have something to do with a good sleep.

A relationship rule that you always follow …

Try not to go to bed angry.

A stroke of health for our readers?

Hydrate yourself, add color to your plate and enjoy what you eat!

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#Curious

Bedside stories

The last person you usually send goodnight messages to?

My wife, if I’m not in town.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Resist the temptation to look at my phone and spend some quiet time with myself before starting daily chores.

What’s your favorite side of the bed?

Right.

What are you wearing in bed?

Depending on the weather, mesh shorts or pajamas with a round neck T-shirt.

Something that’s always on your nightstand?

The water.

This or that?

Lungi or boxers?

Boxers.

Soft bed or coconut fiber mattress?

Soft bed.

Cotton or satin?

Cotton.

Tea in bed or breakfast in bed?

Tea in bed.

From Brunch HT, June 13, 2021

