How the College of DuPage costume designer recreated Frida Kahlo’s daring fashion

Imagine high society in the 1930s when Frida Kahlo arrived in her Mexican badges.

Early in their marriage, Kahlo toured American cities with her husband, Diego Rivera, a gregarious giant for his short stature and a muralist hired by industrialists at the height of his fame. Kahlo made it clear that she is not just his little wife, as Time magazine described it.

Always unconventional, Kahlo drew attention to herself with long skirts, embroidered tunics and Aztec jewelry.

“She would order clothes according to her personal taste and then embellish them however she wanted because she was very specific in creating her image,” said Kimberly Morris, stage costume designer at the College of DuPage. “So if it wasn’t perfect, she would adjust it and make it perfect for her.”

Morris strived for perfection by recreating five outfits worn by the artist to complement an exhibition of Kahlo’s work at Glen Ellyn College.

Clothing is featured prominently – a nod to his influence on culture and fashion – as well as a historical timeline of his life.

Long after Kahlo appeared on the pages of Vogue in 1937, high-end designers took ownership and diluted her runway image.

But as is the case with her art, Kahlo’s wardrobe choices were loaded with subtext.

Power, pride

Kahlo grew up during the Mexican Revolution, the daughter of a German-Hungarian father and a mother of Spanish and indigenous descent.

In her twenties, Kahlo began dressing like Tehuanas, women from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region in the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico. Adopting the traditional Tehuana attire, explains the college exhibit, symbolized resistance to colonialism.

“The Tehuanas used their clothes, their dresses to represent their strength. Their pride. Their power. They are very colorful women with their jewelry,” said Adriana Jaramillo, who plans international Kahlo exhibitions for the Museo Dolores Olmedo in Mexico .

“And the way they dress is a way of saying, ‘I’m here. I’m strong.’ They are empowered women, ”Jaramillo said. “Frida was an independent woman of her time.”

The museum has loaned works from its collection for “Frida Kahlo: Timeless” to the College of DuPage 26 Kahlo. Like the photographs in the exhibition, the dresses show how Kahlo has carved out a confident character for herself.

“She just exuded that magnetic personality,” Morris said.

Her long skirts and loose huipil blouses also allowed her to cover her medical corsets and prostheses. There’s a reason Kahlo called herself “the big concealer.”

Her right leg was shorter after contracting polio at the age of 6. Then in 1925, at age 18, she was seriously injured in a bus-tram accident. Kahlo has had over 30 surgeries in her lifetime.

“She would create that immaculate appearance, even when she was in her worst health,” Morris said. “Her hair was immaculate. Her nails were painted. Her makeup was finished.”

Recreate your clothes

A self-proclaimed “retail fanatic,” Morris began studying Kahlo’s style in the spring of 2019 in preparation for the College of DuPage show which opened this month.

To represent the Tehuana dress, Morris reproduced a black and white tunic with a peacock pattern and an off-the-shoulder shawl.

Kahlo wore the same tunic in a photo seen in the second half of the exhibit’s historical timeline. In this photo, Kahlo is leaning against the sketched outline of one of Rivera’s murals.

“This project totally allowed me to do a ridiculous amount of research trying to come up with some really good pictures of what these clothes would have looked like,” Morris said.

She took so much care in finding the right shade of fabric. Morris made a beautiful lime green skirt with satin from India. She asked a company to custom print the fabric that reproduced a leaf pattern for a high-neck, long-sleeved blouse.

“As a theater person, I know how to look for quirky stuff,” Morris said. “And you keep looking at the first store.”

But she spent countless hours digitizing designs and using embroidery software to replicate what would have been handmade by artisans in Kahlo’s time.

“I have a stupidly expensive embroidery program that takes a JPEG and turns it into stitches,” she said.

The embroidery also had to fit a torso the size of Frida. The peacocks on Kahlo’s tunic were too large for his larger embroidery hoop, so Morris ended up finishing the piece by hand.

“All the different steps took longer than I expected because I was really picky,” said Morris, who developed his meticulous eye for detail during a 30-year career that began in costume making. for theatrical productions at his Delaware high school.

Along with the College of DuPage student teams and his assistant, Gretchen Woodley, Morris did all of the work in the College of DuPage McAninch Arts Center costume shop. And when the campus was closed due to the pandemic?

“We have two skirts with wide bands of embroidery – the ones I made at home,” Morris said.

After more than two years immersed in Kahlo fashion, Morris can just imagine the sensation the artist had on her visit to New York City dressed in “full Mexican wonder”.

“The clothes helped draw attention to her and then her personality supported her,” she said. “It wasn’t like she was just putting on those clothes and couldn’t stand them. She was a very dynamic person in her own right.”