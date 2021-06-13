Ivanka Trump looks very summery in a cutout yellow dress when she dates Jared Kushner and the kids

Ivanka Trump takes advantage of Saturday’s Miami Heat when she steps out in a cutout yellow dress to take a walk with husband Jared Kushner and her three children. It was discovered.

Donald Trump’s daughter, 39, served as a senior advisor during his tenure, with sons Joseph (7) and Theodore (5) riding bikes and daughter Arabella (9) leading the pet. .. Winter dog.

For summer, Ivanka flaunted the belly tone in a bright yellow halter dress studded with beautiful white flowers and cutout details.

She chose comfy white sneakers for a walk, so she teamed her dress with a soft woven hat and large sunglasses.

At one point, Ivanka placed a protective hand on her son’s back when her son Joseph was cycling near his new home.

Jared, who is said to be distant from politics, chose white t-shirts, gray shorts and dark sneakers.

A 40-year-old woman, wearing dark sunglasses and a red and white baseball cap, held her wife’s hand, smiled and chatted.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Jared told a small circle of advisers he stepped away from politics to focus on writing his book.

He said he wanted to establish a “simpler” relationship with his stepfather. That is, they are just family, not co-workers.

After many Trumps moved to Sunshine when he left the office, family outings took place as they continued to settle into their new life in Miami.

Kushners moved to Miami in January and signed a one-year lease for an Arte Surfside condo, one of Miami’s most coveted oceanfront buildings. Meanwhile, they await the completion of a permanent home on the exclusive island of Indian Creek.

Arte is one of the more expensive resorts in the Surfside area, with an average rental price of around $ 47,000 per month.

Younger Theodore (5) rides a bike and Arabella holds her pet dog’s pink winter leash, 8th birthday gift

The stunning 12-story pyramid-shaped complex overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and was designed in 2019 by Italian architect Antonio Citterio.

It has 16 units ranging in size from 3,150 to 7,550 sq. Ft. Between 3 and 5 bedrooms.

The unit features Roman travertine ceilings, European white oak floors, polyfoam cabinetry, Italian marble countertops, Gaggenau appliances, and an expansive patio surrounding it.

Each also has its own temperature-controlled car park, which allows direct access to an elevator with digital fingerprint recognition.

The couple and their three children are using the space as a temporary home while building a more permanent home on two acres of land purchased on Indian Creek Island for $ 31.8 million late last year. I go.

The island off the coast of Miami has been dubbed the “Billionaire’s Bunker” to prominent island residents, such as model Adriana Lima and billionaire New York businessman Carl Icahn.

Each Indian Creek home is built around the island and offers waterfront views to all residents. In the center is the luxurious Indian Creek Country Club and an 18-hole golf course.

The Kushners have lived in the affluent neighborhood of Karomala Heights in Washington, DC for the past four years.

Ivanka confirmed he would be leaving Washington, DC on Twitter on January 19, the day before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“I will leave DC in awe of the compassion, elegance and courage that exist across the country,” Ivanka wrote.

She wanted the “wisdom, courage and strength” of Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, and was “proud” to work as her father’s advisor. I have. ”

The family are now awaiting completion of a more permanent home on the exclusive island of Indian Creek where they acquired land last year.