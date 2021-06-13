from West Virginia Leaves the Dental Path to Own a Family Fashion Business | Positively WV

Positively West Virginia’s recent guest Phil Mauser graduated from college with degrees in chemistry and biology. However, his original idea of pursuing dental education was quickly derailed by his passion for working with the community in the family business.
Daniels is a men’s clothing store in Morgantown, West Virginia. This store has been serving the fashion needs of local men for 58 years now, and it continues to provide enduring quality and service to everyone who walks through its doors.
Mauser started his career at Daniels with a part-time position which quickly became his opportunity to become a business owner.
Prior to owning Daniels, Mauser planned to pursue a career in dentistry. During his brief time in the corporate world, he said he felt like a caged animal when working in an office. Now he thrives on interacting and serving the customers who come to Daniels in search of high fashion and quality clothing.
Typically Daniels has a hectic business season in the spring and summer due to all the graduation parties and weddings. Recently, however, the company has struggled to keep up without the demand for in-person events.
Instead of seeing it as a hindrance, Mauser took the opportunity to spend more time with his family, and his employees did the same. Mauser kept the business alive throughout the pandemic by supplying and distributing masks throughout the region to those in need. They were able to earn some money to keep the employees on board.
Today, the industry is seeing a steady increase in the number of people ready to go out and dress again for events. Graduations, events and weddings are all scheduled, and Daniels is ready to outfit people for any occasion or need that comes through the door.
Mauser, an optimist, is ready to start seeing his clients feel confident and excited about attending events in style again. While he knows this has been a tough year for people, he also knows that feeling good and working with his community is just around the corner, and he can’t wait to dress you up for the occasion.
FAST PWV BITS | PHIL MAUSER
RECOMMENDED RESOURCE: Abrace a Sus Clientes by Jack Mitchell
ADVICE: It is not easy. Anyone who says that is lying, advised Mauser.
picture credit