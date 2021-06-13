EUGENE, Ore. — The Lady Bulldogs had five goalscorers on the final day and the UGA women placed third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore on Saturday.

Georgia, ranked fourth, was third with 37.5 points. USC (74), Texas A&M (63), Alabama (31) and North Carolina A&T (31) rounded out the top five. This is the sixth domestic top five away since 2014 in a stretch that includes a pair of finalists.

The men’s part of the competition ended on Friday. Georgia scored 25 points to take eighth place with their fifth top 10 since 2014. LSU (84 points) won the men’s team title.

Besides the decathlon which ran from Wednesday to Thursday and the heptathlon from Friday to Saturday, the competition was scheduled to be a men’s competition on Wednesday and Friday and a women’s competition on Thursday and Saturday.

Two days after his bronze medal in the long jump, second jasmine moore retained his best mark for his last attempt at the triple jump to win a silver medal. The Grand Prairie, Texas native is completing her first full year with four First Team All-America certificates. Teammate and training partner Marsh of Titiana became a landmark All-American for the first time in her career, taking seventh in the treble with her best effort on her sixth attempt.

Georgia had a high jump duo that scored points thanks to finishes in the top seven. Shelby tyler broke a personal best to finish fifth in her first NCAA outdoor meet while in sophomore Anna room got a safety clearance at 5-11.25 to tie for seventh. Hall was the nation’s second-largest heptathlete, but chose to advance to the national championships in an individual event as she prepares for the Olympic trials.

Graduate transfer Asya reynolds , who finished the first day in seventh, also finished the seventh and final heptathlon event in seventh place to earn a First Team All-America certificate. She scored 5,754 in her last collegiate action. Reynolds received his undergraduate degree in the State of Michigan before joining the Bulldog program before the 2020-21 school year.

The Bulldog men had three goalscorers on their final day of competition Friday.Arian Smith, Elija godwin , Delano dunkley and Matthew Boling broke a school record to finish second in the 4×100-meter relay and Boling returned to finish sixth in the 100m and then fifth in the 200m to become the first Georgian sprinter to score in three sprint events at the same NCAA outdoor competition since Mel Lattany in 1981.

Georgia had a pair of NCAA Champions in the Senior Olympic Prospects on Thursday Marie-Thérèse Obst (javelin) and junior Karel Tilga (decathlon) to accompany another pair of scorers in Moore (third long jump) and senior Kayla smith (fifth pole vault).

Unlike their teammates, Tilga and Reynolds qualified for the NCAA Championships from their national rankings and didn’t have to compete in the NCAA East preliminaries two weeks ago.

The truth: Moore rose to the top of the standings after her first attempt at 45 feet, 9 inches. However, she followed with a trio of faults before having another 45-foot jump and slipping into third place. On her sixth and final attempt, Moore stretched to a score of 46-4.25 to return to second place and come within two inches of the eventual winner.

Marsh also got a competitive score on his first try with a 44-9 record to easily earn a place in the final. On his last attempt, Marsh took off for a legal personal best of 44-10.75 to take seventh and improve his number. 4 place in the school books.

Tyler, a native of Noblesville, Indiana, clocked his previous career record of 5-11.50 set in the NCAA East preliminaries with a 6-0.50 score to take fifth place on Saturday. Her third clearance attempt, which was her third consecutive clearance attempt to clear the competition, tied her for 10ein the school record books and added four points to Georgia’s total.

Hall posted a second clearance attempt at 5-11.25 to tie with LSU’s Abigail O’Donoghue for seventh. This gave Hall two national performances in the event in 2021 after taking third place at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Reynolds started his second day of the heptathlon by reserving his best effort in the long jump for an additional 856 points. She traveled 19-9 to finish fifth in the event and was seventh before the javelin.

Reynolds increased his javelin distance to 23 feet on his second throw and finished with a score of 117-10. This performance scored her 589 points and placed her in eighth place ahead of the hep final, the 800m.

Reynolds finished her heptathlon the same way she started with a personal best. She beat her two laps in 2: 16.59 to take eighth place in the event and push it from eighth to seventh overall.

Also to be noted, senior Amber Leatherworker finished his college career taking 10ein the 800m final with a time of 2: 04.27. Brentwood native Tenn. Wraps up her UGA stint as a two-time SEC Champion and U.S. All-Star for the Lady Bulldog 4x400m Relay Team at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Meet.

heptathlon Last name 100 mH HJ SP 200m Day 1 Asya reynolds * 13.68 5-3 43-1 24h40 3,439 points. LJ Javelin 800m TOTAL 19-9 117-10 * 2: 16.59 5,754 points.

$ school record; * personal record