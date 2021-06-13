Lasane single delivers Southington to Ludlowe in LL final, 19th state title

WEST HAVEN As Jazmin Lasane slowly walked towards the batting zone, she understood the gravity of the situation.

With two strikeouts and the winning run for third place late in the seventh round of the LL-Class State Championship, the pressure was mounting for the senior who knew this could be the last at bat of her high school career.

As she settled between the chalk, the pressure and fear faded. It was his time.

I knew I had to do something, says Lasane. I had to contribute somehow. Before that I was overwhelmed, but as soon as I stepped into the box it was slammed from my mind. I had to be aggressive and the first pitch was there. I swung and things happen when you swing the bat.

Lasane drove the first pitch into right field for a hit, scoring Ashlyn Desaulniers and sending Southington into a frenzy, having won her second LL Class title in as many seasons.

It was amazing, says Lasane. I’ve never really felt it before, maybe on a smaller scale, but in a state championship it meant everything to me, being able to do it for the team. It was unbelievable.

Southington had entered the final frame behind Fairfield Ludlowe with a run, but after a single tie RBI single from Lauren Verrilli and winner Lasanes, Southington defended their 2019 title, 4-3. This is the 19th state softball title in the program’s history.

I think every time we’ve been down this year we’ve come back in the round with the exception of our second game of the year, said Southington coach Davina Hernandez. This has been our staple, answer. Our mindset and motto is Get it back and more.

FINAL: Southington 4, Ludlowe 3 Jazmin Lasane hits starting single after Lauren Verrilli RBI single equaled him and Southington repeated himself as LL Class State Champion #ctsb pic.twitter.com/RCeYhXP8Vh – Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

Desaulniers, the Blue Knights center fielder, was named tournament MVP, going 3 for 3 in the final with a brace, two runs and a walk.

It was a great game overall, said Desaulniers. We knew we had to fight to beat them, it wasn’t going to be an easy game from the start. We had to fight and I think we just won every round.

Southington starting pitcher Julia Panarella took the win, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four. It was his second state championship victory.

7: Della Jackson hits triple RBI with two strikeouts and two catches for late Ludlowe lead #ctsb Ludlowe 3, Southington 2 pic.twitter.com/VmElGVG12J – Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

Julia is incredibly resilient, Hernandez said. She’s very underrated as a pitcher and is one of the best we’ve ever had at Southington. She won two state championships and I couldn’t be happier for her.

Since I was younger, my goal has always been to be a varsity pitcher and win a state championship, Panarella said. The fact that I was able to do it twice is even better than my dream.

Southington was the first to break through the scoreboard, when Desaulniers stole home in a first and third situation for a 1-0 lead.

4: Ludlowe takes the lead on a 2-time bombshell on Chelsea Villar’s stick #ctsb Ludlowe 2, Southington 1 pic.twitter.com/ScjzLCE7xn – Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

Ludlowe responded in the fourth on a two-run homerun from Chelsea Villar, giving the Falcons their first lead.

Panarella limited Ludlowe to two points, allowing Southington to tie him in fifth on an illegal pitch with a runner in third.

The rule was that on illegal ground it’s a dead ball and all the runners advance, Hernandez said. Recently they changed it so that the runners don’t move forward, but you can move forward at your own risk, which we have done. When the pitcher and receiver started talking, the ball was still alive.

3: Ludlowe places two runners in scoring position but lines up for a double play to end the rally (with some confusion) #ctsb Southington 1, Ludlowe 0 pic.twitter.com/v62xLImpOS – Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

With two outs and one early in the seventh, Ludlowe Della Jackson’s right fielder tripled to regain a one-point lead.

The whole time we were confident, said Panarella. We have played a lot of close games this year and I think that has prepared us. I don’t know if that prepared them as they haven’t had a lot of close games but for us we brought the energy and everyone did their job.

Southington completed his comeback to win his 19th state title in program history and his seventh in the past nine seasons.

Our season started a little tough, we knew we just wanted to get better every day and that’s exactly what we did, Hernandez said. They worked hard, pushed each other and raised the bar for each other.

Southington (26-1) suffered their only loss in their second game, but have won in their last 25 games.

It’s great, last year was really hard not to play the sport they love, Hernandez said. I’m really glad they were able to defend him, especially in a year when a lot of people probably thought we wouldn’t.

They’re the best team to be a part of, said Desaulniers. Everyone has combined so well from the start. It was an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Fairfield Ludlowe finished his season 23-1 and as CFIAC champion. This year, the appearance of the state championship was the first in the history of the program.

It has been a special season, said Ludlowe coach Lou Bunosso. When I started at Ludlowe, these seniors were my first class. We put it on the board that we would win the CFIU and be in the state final. We made our high school history and I think we laid the foundation for the future of the program.

LL CLASS CHAMPIONSHIP

SOUTHINGTON 4, LUDLOWE 3

LUDLOWE 000 200 1 3 9 2

SOUTHINGTON 100 010 2 4 7 1

Drums: SJulia Panarella (W) and Kaitlynn Griffin. FLAlex Lewey, Anna Gedacht (L, 5) and Caitlyn Romero.