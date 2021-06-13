The Outer Banks Voice – Homegrowns’ first fashion show and highlights the creations of OBX artists





Homegrowns debuts fashion show, spotlighting designs by OBX artists By Outer Banks Voice on June 12, 2021 Local designer Treveon Govan (Photos by Shauneen Miranda) Native (Photos by Shauneen Miranda) Native (Photos by Shauneen Miranda) Native (Photos by Shauneen Miranda) Native (Photos by Shauneen Miranda) Native (Photos by Shauneen Miranda) Native (Photos by Shauneen Miranda) By Shauneen Miranda | Voices from external banks Homegrown, a parade and craft market, brought together the community of Manteo and the surrounding Outer Banks on Friday, June 11. From brightly colored paintings to handmade jewelry and intricate crochet pieces, local designers showcased their work in tents sprawled across the Dare County Head Start Center lawn. Despite torrential rain, the fashion show continued. Spectators gathered under a large white tent as puddles formed along the track. With live music from local band Zack Mexico and artists Holden McOwen and Tshombe Selby, locals have shaped the work of designers from all over the Outer Banks. People of all ages walked across the stage, wearing sportswear from Moms Sweet Shop, KIIIND, Wescott, Local As It Gets, Ruckus, CCM Workshop, Made by Jinx, Amiligoisili and Indecent Supply Company. Now how’s that for Homegrown fashion? Evan Tillett, the MC of events, asked the crowd after the fashion show ended. With skateboard tricks from Ruckus and a fire show from Panda Daniels, spectators watched in wonder at their performance on the slippery track. Treveon Govan, creator of the inaugural event, was inspired by his time in Charlotte. After seeing young Charlotte artists host fashion shows to showcase their clothing designs as part of a community-wide effort, Govan ran with the idea to Manteo, the place where ‘he calls home. To me, this is a COVID original idea, Govan said. It gave people time to explore their creativity. It just gave people time to sit down and do stuff, explore stuff, try [to] experiment with stuff, paint, draw, sketch, whatever, design. And for salespeople like Denise Turner, Homegrown was a chance to give back to Manteo. I love sales events like this because they support our community, said Turner, Founder of Denise Turner Jewelry. It is really important for me to give back where I live. I raised two children here. The Dare County Arts Council and clothing brand Long Way Home co-hosted the event. Although the fashion show and market were free, proceeds from VIP tickets and donations supported Breaking Through Task Force, a Dare County coalition seeking to break down barriers for people with mental health issues. . Homegrown has also given local businesses the opportunity to display their wares after more than a year of COVID restrictions. Better support the people you know [are] get the money, said Cloey Davis, a 17-year-old crochet seller from Manteo. It’s just small, local businesses that support your city and its people. Govan spoke of plans for more collaborative fashion events in the future, including an Outer Banks fashion week and the continuation of Homegrown next year. I just want people to know it’s okay to try different things and do things you’re not used to, Govan said. Don’t be afraid to try because, really, I’m the one trying, and it worked.







