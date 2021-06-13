Beauty is everywhere in Montreal! – PBS mountain lake

Reflections at Galerie 203

She has always led the show backstage … now she’s in the spotlight!

Corinne Asseraf; Founder and curator of Gallery 203 in Old Montreal and artist Sylvie cohen have joined forces to create a visually stunning new exhibit – Reflections.

Thirty-five pop culture icons past and present are made larger than life with cheeky humor and ancient wisdom that catapults them into the modern age.

After organizing and hosting thousands of artists over the past 12 years, I was finally able to take some time for myself last year and think about where I am, and what I still want to do, and what is again creating art, said the said creator of Moroccan origin Corinne Asseraf.

Asseraf contacted a longtime friend and artist Cohen and an artistic collaboration was born. Each piece is hand painted and embellished to make it a centerpiece in any home.

My goal is to create striking and intriguing paintings. When I start working, I no longer care about the beauty of the image, but rather how it speaks to me.

I see these works as studies of characters rather than portraits, explains artist Cohen.

With Reflections, these two women portray celebrities like Edith Piaf, Basquiat, David Bowie, Chanel, Sol, Charlebois, Twiggy, Jack Nicholson, Madonna and many more. These paintings, mixed media on canvas, all have

messages that are read loud and clear in these uncertain times with quotes from these stars who marked their time in the form of collages.

The reflections will be on display at Gallery 203 of June 18 to July 4, 2021. Due to limited capacity, the opening reception on June 18 is for RSVPs only and will run from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Please send an SMS to Galerie 203 de Corinne at (514) 261-0899 TA make an appointment.

ARTROCKS BY MANIK, a new high-end fashion brand made in Quebec!



In June 2021, the Montreal-based international art photography gallery ARTROCKS DESIGN will launch its first ARTROCK BY MANIK clothing collection!

An art-fashion collaboration between Artrocks Design, Manik Fashion and Envers by Yves Jean Lacasse.

This collaborative initiative with local fashion designer Manika Gaudet will offer high-end dream cuts and prints featuring photos from several renowned photographers such as Christian Chapot, Helge Meier-Siems and the founder of the galleries, Kirsten meier.

FASHION PEARLthe original and elegant designs of for ARTROCKS DESIGN will appeal to both men and women with high-tech prints on silk, neoprene and other luxury fabrics that will showcase the waterfalls of Jamaica, the aquatic flowers of Cuba, the relics of Sicily and the more urban landscapes of Manhattan.

New ARTROCK BY MANIK the brand, designed exclusively in Montreal, aims to stand out in its approach by offering limited edition prints made by a renowned high-end designer Yves Jean Lacasse. the Maison d’Envers, renowned for its know-how and the quality of its clothes, will give a couture finish to the collection, but also export it to international markets.

EXOTICA: The art of traveling through clothing

The first spring-summer 2021 capsule entitled EXOTIC will be presented at DESIGN OF ARTROCK gallery at 377 Laurier West in Montreal from June 16.

Please visit www.manikfashion.com for more details !

DESIGN – Lasalle College is launching its Look Book for 2020-2021 graduates!

Due to the pandemic, LaSalle College could not present their usual end of year parade, but the college is very proud to launch their first parade Lookbook: Signature : a 200-page collector’s book which presents in glossy and high-end format, the creations of their Fashion Design Graduates 2020-2021.

The book also called on the contribution of Quebec creators graduated from the College such as Marie Saint Pierre, Denis Gagnon, the duo behind Faecal matter / Faecal matter or Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert.

“This compilation is our way of celebrating fashion and our local designers,” explains Franois Bousquet, Director of the International School of Fashion, Art and Design at LaSalle College. “ These two cohorts stand out for their open-mindedness throughout the pandemic: even though they have lived through a difficult period, there is this deep desire to see the world without constraints. They were inspired to design clothes that correspond to our needs, and which very often have a social thought,», Says Bousquet.

“This book is a collector’s edition that will definitely leave its mark over time. It is also a way of saying together that we are happy to live in a city like Montreal, which celebrates the arts, fashion and beauty,», Says François Bousquet.

Copies of the book are currently on sale in the ephemeral space “The Lab»From LaSalle College, at Place Montréal Trust (level 2-Metro).

Creations by college graduates are also currently exhibited in this space.

Go back in time and discover the fantastic universe of ROUGE TRIBAL

From this saturday 12 june come and meet the experienced costumers and seamstresses who will bring you fantasy, science fiction and medieval dreams come to life!

This weekend, the couture team of Tribal Red are happy to launch the opening of their new store in 107 rue Notre-Dame in Charlemagne. On site will be the costumed ogres of Les Forges de Chek, Mitryl and the team from Shields of Johnny Kuenzi!

In addition to the variety ready to wear clothing available in store, it will be possible to speak with the designers to order special tailor-made pieces for your wedding, your role-playing events or your costume projects at Rouge Tribal!

Please visit their Facebook pager or call 438-492-2226 for more information on store opening hours or to make an appointment.

IG: @rougetribal