MasterChef sparks new enthusiasm for Melissa Leong’s fashion advice





MasterChef Australia 2021: Melissa Leong wearing the OnceWas Atoll cotton embroidery dress. Photo / Supplied

MasterChef fans are tapping into the food, but many are now turning to fashion advice. Judge Melissa Leong’s outfits have become so popular that designers across the country are seeing sales skyrocket, with some items selling after each episode airs. And with a focus on showcasing fashion businesses run by Australian women, the designer and director of Melbourne-based womenswear brand OnceWas said Leong is helping the retail sector by difficulty. When Leong wore the OnceWas Atoll tie-waist cotton embroidery dress during last year’s series, sales tripled on the item and Glynn said he expected a similar reaction after June 24, when Leong should appear in her white Atoll cotton embroidery dress. “Melissa has the rare combination of being able to adopt an ambitious style while still being accessible to a wide audience,” said Glynn. “With the ups and downs in retailing over the past year, we are very grateful for the support of style icons like Melissa who help promote Australian brands to a wider audience. “ Australian label TORANNCE founder and designer Julia Hemingway said it was wonderful to see Leong supporting local brands and adding an element of fashion to the kitchen. “When Melissa wore the TORANNCE Floating On A Cloud Maxi Flowing Dress in Azalea Pink on MasterChef (2020), it immediately sold out and we were inundated with requests for this dress,” she said. . “The retail sector, like so many other industries, has suffered from the pressure of Covid-19 and many promotional / marketing budgets have been cut or eliminated altogether. “So it was fantastic to have the support of such a well-known television figure who supports the brand and the industry in general.” For Leong, it was always her intention to make the most of being the first female judge on MasterChef Australia. “Showcasing so many Australian-run and female-run businesses has been a focal point from the start and it makes me so happy to hear that the impact has been positive,” said Leong. “It means a lot that MasterChef audiences have embraced this new chapter and all that comes with it, and if I can help drive demand for Australian fashion from our global audience, why wouldn’t I? . “I believe in uplifting others at every turn, and with such talented creatures making great things here in this country, now is the time to shine the spotlight and help keep brands alive and kicking. booming fashion industry. “

