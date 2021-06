5 brides on what it feels like to lend your wedding dress

Elena listed her dress on My Wardrobe HQ I traveled to New York City with my sister in February 2008 looking for the perfect wedding dress and finally found Bergdorf Goodman’s on Fifth Avenue. When I tried on the Oscar de la Renta strapless dress from her Spring / Summer 2008 collection and stood on a pedestal in the middle of the showroom, everyone, including the passing shoppers, stopped and looked looked. It was my red carpet moment, and without hesitation I said yes to the dress. What I didn’t know at the time was that I was already pregnant with our first child and that my Oscar de la Renta masterpiece would remain in store for the next 10 years! We got married in a civil ceremony in Moscow in July, and I ended up wearing a simple, loose, inexpensive summer dress. In September 2018, in honor of my husband’s 50th birthday, we finally hosted our long-awaited religious wedding in London. Fortunately, my dress was still fitted and it was a beautiful event, but my relationship with the property has changed. I had spent so much time (and money) looking for the perfect dress for the perfectly planned wedding that never happened. My dress has been neatly stored in a keepsake box for over a decade and shipped from different cities and countries at an even higher cost. I only wore it once. My daughter (now 12) is starting to form her own sense of style and while she may choose to wear my Oscar de la Renta dress someday, I also want her to be able to make her own choices with fashion. For her generation, the property is outdated and I wouldn’t be surprised if she even chooses to rent her wedding dress someday. Not only is rental more economical, it saves on storage and maintenance, it also supports the idea of ​​sustainable fashion. Why produce more when you can share what has already been created? Now I am entrusting more and more designer pieces to My Wardrobe HQ (including a gorgeous Lanvin dress bought in Paris several moons ago), and I earn a commission every time the item is rented. I can also choose to sell if a customer falls in love with something and wants to keep it. Honestly, I get a feeling of joy when I imagine someone else having their own moment on the red carpet in a dress that I have looked for so lovingly and kept for so many years. . It’s really special that My Wardrobe HQ has made such pieces accessible to so many people and made designer fashion truly circular.

