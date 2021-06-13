Greenwich Polo Club kicks off 2021 season in style

By Liz Leamy

The Greenwich Polo Club kicked off their 2021 season last Sunday as thousands of spectators gathered at this famous, bucolic sports facility to witness the kick-off of the first high-goal tournament of the East Coast Bronze Cup in this year, creating an atmosphere of great enthusiasm, energy and optimism.

From the start of that sunny and hot June afternoon, the electricity in the air was palpable as Palm Beach Equine took on Level Select CBD in a fierce and formidable manner, with the first team taking the victory over the second, 11- 7.

Throughout this match, these two high-octane teams put on a dramatic competition, roaring up and down the huge field of Conyers Farm on their mighty charges with the ferocity, speed and focus of the best. world-class athletes, to the delight of the spectators.

For the players, it was about getting out and doing their job in order to accumulate very important points in this prestigious annual tournament of 16 goals.

It was a good game today and everyone was strong there, said Scott Swerdlin of Palm Beach Equine Clinic. We’re focused on playing well here in this tournament and it’s wonderful to be at the Greenwich Polo Club. It is one of the most wonderful places in the world and everyone is so nice.

Throughout the first half, the two teams went neck and neck when it came to points, keeping the score tied.

In the fifth chukker, however, Palm Beach Equine Clinic (a veterinary medical organization dedicated to horse health based in Wellington, Florida) edged out Level Select CBD, building up a three-point lead over its opponent at 9-6.

In the sixth and final chukker, Palm Beach Equine further increased its lead over Level Select CBD to top the standings 11-7.

According to the players, it was a memorable afternoon in every way.

It was great to be there today and it was a good game, said Andrew Gundlach, who played the number one position for Level Select CBD along with his 17-year-old son Max Gundlach. I had a lot of fun playing on the team with my son and it’s great to be here with my whole family.

Gundlach’s feelings also seemed to reflect the mood of so many spectators during the game.

This is the first polo match I have been to and I didn’t know what to expect. The whole experience was amazing and I had so much fun, said Giyeon Choi, a nurse who works at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York and who traveled from Queens to attend this game. It was amazing watching the horses run and seeing the teams playing. Everyone here is very friendly and I really want to come back.

Certainly, the horses, which for decades were the stars of this famous place, wowed the crowd with their speed, power, agility and playing intelligence.

In this match, Coquito, the superb dark bay gelding ridden and owned by Gringo Columbres (for more than five years now), the best goalkeeper of this match, was named Best Playing Pony. (Constancio Costi Caset, the talented five-time Argentinian scorer in the making, was named MVP.)

These are world class players and horses that we get to see in person and all thanks to the Greenwich Polo Club, said Carolyn Dempsey Arcuri, who lives in Greenwich with her husband, Gino and their three children, Sherlynn. , Tigin. and Sam. The Greenwich Polo Club is so unique to Greenwich and is very special to the city and the surrounding area. [New York and Connecticut metropolitan] area. This organization has brought world class polo to our backyards and it is part of the Greenwich tradition.

Eusi Skeete, Director (USA) of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., whose New York-based company has partnered with the Greenwich Polo Club since 2017, said it was wonderful to be back in this renowned destination.

It’s so exciting to be here today and it’s great to be back. So many people are having such a great time and it’s just a wonderful experience all around, said Skeete, whose Barbados Tourism hut is always a main stopover for spectators at Greenwich Polo Club matches. The people here are amazing and that, along with the [high-goal] polo level, are what make the Greenwich Polo Club so special and unique.

Players echoed a similar tale.

I love Greenwich and it is so beautiful. Everyone is great here and playing at the Greenwich Polo Club is something really special, said Scott Swerdlin of Palm Beach Equine. Thanks Greenwich.

* The East Coast Bronze Cup tournament will run until Sunday, June 27.

Additionally, the Greenwich Polo Club will host a live DJ playing music, as well as his ever popular asado (Argentinian barbecue) every Sunday after matches.

For more information, please contact the Greenwich Polo Club at greenwichpoloclub.com