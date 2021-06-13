Fashion
Greenwich Polo Club kicks off 2021 season in style
By Liz Leamy
The Greenwich Polo Club kicked off their 2021 season last Sunday as thousands of spectators gathered at this famous, bucolic sports facility to witness the kick-off of the first high-goal tournament of the East Coast Bronze Cup in this year, creating an atmosphere of great enthusiasm, energy and optimism.
From the start of that sunny and hot June afternoon, the electricity in the air was palpable as Palm Beach Equine took on Level Select CBD in a fierce and formidable manner, with the first team taking the victory over the second, 11- 7.
Throughout this match, these two high-octane teams put on a dramatic competition, roaring up and down the huge field of Conyers Farm on their mighty charges with the ferocity, speed and focus of the best. world-class athletes, to the delight of the spectators.
For the players, it was about getting out and doing their job in order to accumulate very important points in this prestigious annual tournament of 16 goals.
It was a good game today and everyone was strong there, said Scott Swerdlin of Palm Beach Equine Clinic. We’re focused on playing well here in this tournament and it’s wonderful to be at the Greenwich Polo Club. It is one of the most wonderful places in the world and everyone is so nice.
Throughout the first half, the two teams went neck and neck when it came to points, keeping the score tied.
In the fifth chukker, however, Palm Beach Equine Clinic (a veterinary medical organization dedicated to horse health based in Wellington, Florida) edged out Level Select CBD, building up a three-point lead over its opponent at 9-6.
In the sixth and final chukker, Palm Beach Equine further increased its lead over Level Select CBD to top the standings 11-7.
According to the players, it was a memorable afternoon in every way.
It was great to be there today and it was a good game, said Andrew Gundlach, who played the number one position for Level Select CBD along with his 17-year-old son Max Gundlach. I had a lot of fun playing on the team with my son and it’s great to be here with my whole family.
Gundlach’s feelings also seemed to reflect the mood of so many spectators during the game.
This is the first polo match I have been to and I didn’t know what to expect. The whole experience was amazing and I had so much fun, said Giyeon Choi, a nurse who works at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York and who traveled from Queens to attend this game. It was amazing watching the horses run and seeing the teams playing. Everyone here is very friendly and I really want to come back.
Certainly, the horses, which for decades were the stars of this famous place, wowed the crowd with their speed, power, agility and playing intelligence.
In this match, Coquito, the superb dark bay gelding ridden and owned by Gringo Columbres (for more than five years now), the best goalkeeper of this match, was named Best Playing Pony. (Constancio Costi Caset, the talented five-time Argentinian scorer in the making, was named MVP.)
These are world class players and horses that we get to see in person and all thanks to the Greenwich Polo Club, said Carolyn Dempsey Arcuri, who lives in Greenwich with her husband, Gino and their three children, Sherlynn. , Tigin. and Sam. The Greenwich Polo Club is so unique to Greenwich and is very special to the city and the surrounding area. [New York and Connecticut metropolitan] area. This organization has brought world class polo to our backyards and it is part of the Greenwich tradition.
Eusi Skeete, Director (USA) of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., whose New York-based company has partnered with the Greenwich Polo Club since 2017, said it was wonderful to be back in this renowned destination.
It’s so exciting to be here today and it’s great to be back. So many people are having such a great time and it’s just a wonderful experience all around, said Skeete, whose Barbados Tourism hut is always a main stopover for spectators at Greenwich Polo Club matches. The people here are amazing and that, along with the [high-goal] polo level, are what make the Greenwich Polo Club so special and unique.
Players echoed a similar tale.
I love Greenwich and it is so beautiful. Everyone is great here and playing at the Greenwich Polo Club is something really special, said Scott Swerdlin of Palm Beach Equine. Thanks Greenwich.
* The East Coast Bronze Cup tournament will run until Sunday, June 27.
Additionally, the Greenwich Polo Club will host a live DJ playing music, as well as his ever popular asado (Argentinian barbecue) every Sunday after matches.
For more information, please contact the Greenwich Polo Club at greenwichpoloclub.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]