One hundred days in the same dress

Formal wear is something many have gotten rid of since working from home became the norm during the pandemic. Local actress of American origin Christine Probst took the plunge: in March, she decided to wear the same dress for a hundred days.

I thought it would be a good idea to have a conscious look at what I’m wearing, and I was drawn to the prospect of not thinking about what to wear every day, said Probst, inspired by a story that ‘she once read about a woman who had bought a dress in a thrift store and then wore it for a hundred days. I thought it would be a good idea, but I never got around to trying it, she says.

Seduced by a clever marketing ploy from a woolen clothing company, she became one of a thousand women in the world who attempted to wear a garment for more than three months.

Community shares cleanup hacks

The company, which sells merino wool dresses, caused a stir on Facebook, where women joined a group to share tips on how to accessorize the same dress for different occasions and give cleaning tips for stain removal. emergency.

While Probst was drawn to the company’s offer for a $ 100 refund if successful, there was something else that attracted her: I’m anti-fashion, I hate shopping, and I find things the simpler ones like buying a stressful pair of jeans. Nothing is going right and I have to adjust things, and all the exercise makes me look at my body critically, she said. Of course, I could sew my own clothes, but it takes a long time and often ends up costing more.

Probst has donned the same black merino wool dress without washing it once since March 11, and her challenge will end on June 19. She must have cleaned up the muddy paw prints and the odd food spill, but, she says, the dress doesn’t smell, although it does stretch a bit from its original shape.

About 70 days after the challenge started, she discovered the dress’s armpits were thin and when she contacted the company, they agreed to send her a new one after the 100 days had passed. I discovered that deodorant can break down wool, which was new to me, she says.

A more sustainable wardrobe

Probst, who kept a journal during the challenge, discovered several benefits. Her laundry loads have dropped dramatically without her contribution to family laundry. Not having to think about what to wear was liberating, and no one commented or – she suspects – even noticed that she was wearing the same dress. Her son didn’t realize it until a week ago.





Probst learned to clean muddy paw prints without washing the dress

I wear an apron as soon as I enter the kitchen and while I eat. The cleaning hacks on the Facebook group saved my life, but I avoided any disaster, she comments.

I also realized that fashion is just not important to me. It’s about comfort and durability. I’m more aware of where my clothes come from and how they’re made, she says, adding that the garment maker behind the action is transparent about the price they are paying their southern workforce. -korean and on the place where it gets the special wool used in the dresses. Probst has now redesigned her wardrobe, making sure that anything she no longer needs goes to a second-hand clothing store.

She also started to buy more responsibly. When her two-year-old sneakers began to crumble, she found ones that were made in a durable way and likely to last longer. I want to instill this in my family, without being too much of an evangelist. What do my kids really need, how fond of brands are they, can I buy used items, or which brands have sustainable designs and treat employees fairly? are questions that Probst asks. I teach my children to take responsibility for where their clothes come from, making choices that show awareness of the global economic and environmental impact, “she said, although she admitted that it might be too much for the kids.

The 100-day challenge led Probst to ask who she dresses for and if she cares what people think. While some women who have taken on the challenge like the idea of ​​adding multi-colored scarves, earrings, belts and tights, Probst prefers to keep things low-key with the occasional cardigan change. It reshaped his mindset towards clothing and fashion.

Blank canvas

It also made her more aware of her body. I have become more aware of fitness and what I’m eating in ways that I didn’t expect, she says. She wondered if she could hike in a dress (yes) or walk the dog in the rain (yes again). Wearing a dress made me feel like a blank canvas. Take off the fashion and you see the real person, there is nowhere to hide. It turns out that fashion was not a way of expressing myself.

